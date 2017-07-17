Money Marketing

Where can investors find income in a changing world?

By

Why taking a global approach not only diversifies risk but also allows investors to access a far wider choice of yields.

The diversification benefits of investing globally are well known. But as this short animation explains, taking a global approach can also help investors seeking income.

By combining exposure to both bonds and equities spread across a number of markets worldwide, the Artemis Monthly Distribution Fund may be a potential solution for investors seeking a diversified and attractive source of income.

