Can emerging markets keep up the pace?

Emerging markets have dramatically upstaged developed markets over the past year, and Neptune’s emerging market range has outperformed across the board. A year after it troughed, what is the outlook for the asset class?

Investment risks

Neptune funds may have a high historic volatility rating and past performance is not a guide for future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market or currency fluctuations and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. Investments in emerging markets are higher risk and potentially more volatile than those in established markets. Forecasts and past performance are not a guide to future performance. These are Neptune’s views and as such this document is deemed to be impartial research. Any forecasts, projections or targets are to provide you with an indication only and should not be relied upon. Some information and statistical data herein has been obtained from sources we believe to be reliable but in no way are warranted by us as to their accuracy or completeness. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

Tenet: Stop hiding behind the rulebook on insistent clients

Hardly a day goes by without a debate on whether or not advisers should deal with insistent clients. Those in the “shouldn’t” camp, mainly hide behind two key points: The client’s best interest rule The fact there is nothing in the FCA Handbook which deals with insistent clients When you take a closer look however, […]

A bull case for US equities?

Neptune video: a bull case for US equities?

Watch Felix Wintle, head of US equities at Neptune, discuss why he believes US equities are in a structural bull market and the key factors that can drive the S&P 500 higher.

In the video, Wintle addresses the following:

• The US market and why — despite equities rising from 2009 — he believes the structural bull market only started in 2013
• Key economic and corporate factors that can drive the S&P 500 higher
• Investment themes and sectors offering exposure to the domestic recovery

