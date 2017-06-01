Can emerging markets keep up the pace?

Watch Felix Wintle, head of US equities at Neptune, discuss why he believes US equities are in a structural bull market and the key factors that can drive the S&P 500 higher.

In the video, Wintle addresses the following:

• The US market and why — despite equities rising from 2009 — he believes the structural bull market only started in 2013

• Key economic and corporate factors that can drive the S&P 500 higher

• Investment themes and sectors offering exposure to the domestic recovery