Can anyone define adviser value?

Most who get advice are satisfied, but how do you quantify what a great financial plan is worth?

Advisers in the post-RDR world are keener than ever to prove that the benefits of sound financial advice extend well beyond where client money is invested, contributing something special that those simply getting guidance cannot benefit from.

The financial advice sector faces many of the same struggles as the arts industry in this respect; funding for libraries, museums and art spaces have returned to the spotlight during austerity, and the Arts Council blames cuts on the difficulty of proving the value of cultural activity and why it is worth putting money behind it.

While research efforts have sought to quantify the value of advice, Intrinsic head of business consultancy Paul Young says there is an inherent acceptance in some corners of the industry that it remains too subjective to be defined.

But that hasn’t stopped the continued efforts of some. Last week, Intrinsic parent Quilter debuted its Adviser Delta – a formula which aims to quantify the value of advice by breaking down the various benefits an adviser can provide outside of investment returns.

This is not the first move on behalf of a major provider in this field either. Vanguard Adviser’s Alpha looks at a variety of components, including asset allocation, rebalancing, lowering costs, behavioural coaching, tax benefits and spending strategies to demonstrate how financial advice can result in better overall client value.

What both calculations aim to provide for advisers is a way to illustrate necessity to clients. Advisers have been clear on the need for a vehicle to better defend their choices to outsource to discretionary fund managers or use model portfolios or follow certain fee structures, but true value outside of returns is indisputably a grey area masked in subjectivity.

With Quilter’s deal to acquire Lighthouse now confirmed, the network is home to a collective 3,900 advisers, and Adviser Delta’s availability to the wider market means a mathematical breakdown of value will soon be more common for clients to see.

Several questions are enduring, however, including what kind of advice is considered, how you can differentiate results when a client was already affluent, what financial resources people already had in place, and what someone has to lose from the advice process.

Money Marketing spoke with several advisers and experts about whether they can tangibly prove they can get clients “the” answer rather than “an” answer to their questions on value.

Clients coming to terms with value

Royal London teamed up with think tank the International Longevity Centre in 2017 to determine whether a value can be placed on advice. In a subsequent report, it was determined that individuals who received financial advice between 2001 and 2007 were an average of £40,000 better off than unadvised individuals.

Royal London director of policy Steve Webb says: “The evidence shows that when people take advice, they are overwhelmingly satisfied and benefit as a result.”

Since the RDR, value has moved higher up the agenda, but has arguably become tougher to judge.

Research from Open Money and the Lang Cat last month found 31 per cent of people who say they are unlikely to pay for advice do so because they are unsure if they can trust it. An additional 35 per cent say they are unconvinced about the value and whether it could help them save money.

Quilter investment director Rick Eling says: “Advisers used to represent access to market in the Thatcher era, but now it is anyone’s game. Every person can be an investor in the stock market, every person can invest and nobody needs an adviser for that. Advisers can help to do all of those things better with the value they bring, which is why we need a stronger focus on communicating that.”

Under the terms of the Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook – or Prod as it is known – firms should design and approve products for clients that deliver appropriate outcomes and meet identifiable targets.

Page Russell chartered financial planner Tim Page says the first point of call for advisers is to build the notion of trust, and subsequently value, into existing regulatory requirements, including Prod and Mifid II.

Page says: “Numbers and results are related to clients, and there are already a surprising number of tools and various ways that advisers can show the tangible benefits of their skills to their clients, in relation to their personal circumstances. The FCA and Prod are looking to advisers to justify things more clearly, so anything that seeks to do that is likely to be looking to meet that.”

Quantifying the value of advice also encounters what Royal London calls the “methodological challenge” of individuals’ characteristics and their responsiveness to advice.

People who are unadvised may be able to accumulate greater wealth over their lifetime and end up with a high pension income and better retirement prospects simply because they were wealthier from the start.

In addition, they may be psychologically predisposed to saving or feel comfortable with varying levels of risk.

In the Royal London value of advice research, a score-matching technique was used to identify two similar groups of individuals and assess the impact of advice on one group versus the other, resulting in a quasi-scientific approach.

A one-size-fits-all approach could take the focus away from defining value and lump clients together into solutions that might not be appropriate for some.

Candid Financial Advice planner and owner Justin Modray says advisers should already understand their value and have the confidence to discuss it without reaching for additional proof.

He says: “Formula can be very random and vague, even when well-researched. A simple measure could be used to show a bad investment decision, for example, but it’s not as black and white when it comes to the bigger picture advice provides.

“All clients will also have varying views on what constitutes good service, poor advice or money well spent. What should be focused on when it comes to clear and direct client communication is publishing fees. Still not enough advisers publish their fees on their website, and that in itself is an indicator of transparency and value.

“If you’re charging a fair amount and you are honest about it, no adviser should feel the need for a tool or formula that justifies what they do.”

Page says this view sits with his own when it comes to the type of client likely to benefit from seeing a formulaic explanation of value.

“It’s horses for courses trying to provide more justification of services to clients sometimes, and it mostly depends on them rather than on the adviser. Analytical approval doesn’t work for everything, unfortunately.

“A big network like Quilter will find it useful for some clients and for their advisers to have something to look back on to say ‘it’s not all about the money’.”

Adviser understanding in the spotlight

When Money Marketing quizzed advisers directly on how they prove their value for money 12 months ago, most answers were similar.

Advisers were keen to fully and factually explain their role and to map it against their clients’ expectations and pre-determined measures for value.

Explaining the benefits of a bespoke plan and following up with customised client communications were also touted as important and tangible examples of value.

Young says many advisers are still struggling to understand their value before facing the hurdle of how to articulate it.

He says: “Part of our research for the Adviser Delta was having to really track advised clients and look at what a benefit really is, to then show advisers what their own value is.

“All advisers follow the same three-pronged strategy; there is a risk-based conversation with a client, there is a pressure test of what that client has communicated, then there is the diversification of their portfolio to match it. That is too much time spent talking about investment strategies.”

Lack of engagement with advice and the subsequent rise in self-investing also shows up new technology as a double-edged sword, Young adds. “A formula for value has to track solution enhancements technology can’t provide, alongside competitive platform pricing, suitability and leverage of assets. Clients can do everything else in the advisers’ three-pronged strategy themselves, just by using an app.”

Expert view Articulating value is essential Over the years, several organisations have attempted to put a value on financial advice. Unbiased, for example, calculated those taking pensions advice will save £98 per month more – an additional £3,654 per annum in retirement income. The law of averages is unlikely to be meaningful when it comes to “value”. What is meaningful is that taking advice usually results in action. And that, in turn, will more than likely result in the recipient being better off. Taking advice can also boost people’s confidence about their financial future. Our research among the self-employed, for example, shows that 95 per cent had no pension plan and few had any other long-term savings in place. The challenge is that, while the RDR was well-intentioned in its purpose to remove bias from the value chain, its unintended consequence is an “advice gap”, leaving most people unable or unwilling to pay for advice. Research we commissioned by the Social Market Foundation showed only 24 per cent were prepared to pay for advice. However, the 76 per cent unwilling or unable to pay for advice want help from an expert in the form of a personal recommendation. We’ve seen little evidence of progress in resolving this conundrum in the six years following the RDR. For those who can’t afford advice, we need another solution, and for those who can but don’t, we need to clearly articulate the long-term benefits. Pension changes will greatly increase demand for advice. Auto-enrolment has brought millions into pension saving for the first time. The pension dashboard will increase visibility of pensions for up to 30 million workers. And significant advice is likely to be required over long-term care. Articulating the value of paying for that advice has never been more essential. Catherine Stewart is head of individual pensions at Scottish Widows

Taking a stand

The resentment of the public towards paying for financial advice thanks to a lack of definition of its value is a further issue to be addressed.

Former pensions minister Ros Altmann says the new Money and Pensions Service should be at the forefront of promoting the value of advice and communicating its benefits to the public in a straightforward way.

She tells Money Marketing: “I hope it will not waste what is a golden opportunity to clarify the value of advice to consumers. It is astonishing that no one would expect an architect to help them design their house extension, or a lawyer to conduct complex conveyancing for free, but when it comes to financial affairs, people resent paying.

“Most people still seem to think advice should be free.”

With this attitude still commonplace, Modray says trying to validate quality and value may just be “a real waste of time”.

“Advisers are so different and have to change things up too much to meet various clients’ needs, but the bottom line is that an adviser has to be able to look their client in the face and disclose their services as required by Mifid II, and also relay their experience and worth in a way that gets it across.”