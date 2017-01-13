Campaigners call for pension charges probe from MPs

An open letter from more than a hundred stakeholders from across the pensions industry has called on Work and Pensions Select Committee chair Frank Field MP to open an inquiry into charges levied on pension fund investors.

Co-ordinated by Transparency Task Force founder Andy Agathangelou, the letter calls on the committee to carry out an independent inquiry into charges, building on and pulling together the work already underway at the FCA, Department for Work and Pensions and The Pensions Regulator.

Signatories include academics, members of trade bodies, representatives of pension schemes, union officials, providers and pension consultants.

The list of signatories includes 99 UK-based pension professionals as well as figures from abroad including the US, Israel and Australia.

Agathangelou says: “It is perfectly clear from recent debates in the Commons that all sides of the House are keen for greater transparency in pensions, because that will drive better outcomes for the UK’s pensions-savers. The Financial Conduct Authority’s Asset Management Market Study has done a superb job in shining a light on the many problems within the asset management [sector], but that’s just one link in the ‘value’ chain.

“For example, there are costs in areas such as administration, platforms, distribution, invoicing, communication and so on that also need properly accounting for.

“What is needed is an inquiry that takes a holistic view on all costs adversely impacting pension schemes. In fairness to asset managers it’s not just their sector that needs sorting and the inquiry would broaden the debate accordingly. The timing is perfect, because the market study concludes in the summer, by which time the Work and Pensions Committee may have already given the FCA and TPR on what else they might want to look into.

“The inquiry would be ‘a tide to rise all boats’ and it seems to me that Parliament, the regulators and all right-minded market participants see the need. My fingers are crossed that Frank Field MP and his committee see it that way too; I hope so, as they are best-placed to carry out this truly vital work.”