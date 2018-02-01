Money Marketing
Cambridge IFA launches discretionary portfolios

By
Thomas Sparke

Gibbs Denley Investment Management has launched a series of discretionary portfolios as it readies to serve external advisers.

The advice firm revealed last September its plans to launch a discretionary managed portfolio to external advisers.

The portfolios, managed by investment manager Thomas Sparke, consist of a mix of 15 strategies comprising five risk-targeted funds, five passives, two income funds, two ethical portfolios and one ‘target return’ fund.

Gibbs Denley has run its in-house funds for its advisers through GDIM for eight years and has £440m under management. The firm, which has seven advisers, was granted discretionary permissions a year ago.

Fees at the DFM are 0.15 per cent, while charges for its balanced port­folio are 0.83 per cent.

Gibbs Denley director David Ellis says the DFM will be a simple solution targeted at “small IFAs”.

Sparke adds: “This is a really exciting step. We know that there are plenty of advisers who want to offer their clients quality investments with a good risk-adjusted return without giving investment control to an outside firm, but they don’t have the time or inclination to run a discretionary service themselves.

“Our investment model portfolios offer them a product that can provide this at a competitive cost, enabling them to focus on providing a quality financial planning service to their clients.”

Nearly 620 advisers were granted a discretionary investment permission in the past five years, according to FCA data.

