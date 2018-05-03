Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Call recording could take PI pain out of DB transfers

By

Advisers should consider recording all conversations and meetings with clients so they can present a full picture of communication to PI insurers for renewal, according to panellists at Money Marketing Interactive.

Appleton Gerrard financial planner Kusal Ariyawansa says he follows the practice of recording all conversations.

He says: “If people aren’t financially savvy, advice runs completely off trust and the regulator should enforce the recording of all conversations to be sure of that. With DB there’s guidance and advice and because it’s so complicated, it’s vital we have a robust process that will give protection to both the consumer and the adviser.”

He adds: “We need the regulator’s protection to look after us while we look after our clients. The advantage of clients recording is you know clients know things are upfront. You can listen back and pick up key phrases or subtle hints so that you know them better. If we start by recording all conversations, we protect ourselves and our clients.”

Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association DB policy lead Tiffany Zhang says the FCA needs to provide support so advisers can be confident they are keeping costs in check for their PI renewal.

She says: “There needs to be a discussion around the table with representatives from the advice community and the insurance community, because if the advice community is shrinking because they can’t get insurance, that is a big problem.”

Aegon director of pensions Steven Cameron agrees the FCA’s interest in assisting advisers around this should be high.

He says: “DB transfers is a complex area but we should be able to re-risk it and PI insurers shouldn’t have to look at things as such a big risk. The silver lining about the British Steel situation is the whole industry is keen to do the right thing around transfers now.”

Recommended

Tablet-Technology-Computer-Business-700x450.jpg

Old Mutual Wealth to charge £150 for TVAS reports

Old Mutual Wealth has launched a new transfer value analysis service after suspending its old service in March. Old Mutual Wealth stopped all transfer value analysis report services after the FCA said such offerings could act as inducements in it’s policy paper on defined benefit transfers. Standard Life, Prudential, LV= and Scottish Widows also suspended […]

Real estate offer. Businessman holds an artificial model of the house
2

FCA data sheds light on mortgage broker numbers

There are 5,210 directly-authorised mortgage intermediary firms in the UK, according to Financial Conduct Authority figures. The FCA says those firms employ 34,105 approved people, and that there are an additional 14,169 appointed representatives as of 10 January 2018. The regulator revealed the data following an anonymous Freedom of Information request. Figures or estimates on […]

Revealed: Fidelity International director investigated over harassment claims

A former Fidelity International female employee is claiming compensation against the asset manager following an alleged case of harassment from senior management, Money Marketing can reveal. The employee, who we will name Mrs A, and who used to be based at one of Fidelity’s offices in India, was sent an employment termination letter on 14 March […]

The Day of (B)reckoning

A period of exceptional uncertainty started last Friday for the UK, including a fierce leadership battle in a deeply divided Conservative party, the timing of the trigger of the EU’s Article 50, as well as a potential referendum in Scotland, and Northern Ireland. Click here to read the full article

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Firms still solving ‘nightmare’ cost reporting under Mifid II

Cost reporting under Mifid II continues to be the most challenging element for advisers when writing suitability reports, according to Pimfa director of regulation Ian Cornwall. Speaking at the Money Marketing Interactive conference today, Cornwall says charges reporting remains “the most difficult part” of Mifid II due to the lack of standardised templates. He says: […]

LGIM outlines ETF ambitions

Legal & General Investment Management plans to launch 20 ETFs by the end of 2018 as it expands into the European retail market. The fund house, which manages nearly £1trn of assets globally, says it will launch new ETFs in the UK and Europe in all asset classes within core strategies, smart beta, ESG and […]

Comments

    Leave a comment