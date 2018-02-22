Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Buying the dip as volatility persists

Trevor Greetham, Royal London Asset Management

Trevor Greetham shares his thoughts on investment allocation amid expansion in the world economy, persistent market volatility and low levels of sentiment not seen since the China devaluation panic of 2015.

Read the article here

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Recommended

FCA urged to take action on pensions governance committees

Independent governance committees at big-name pension providers are failing to safeguard the interests of savers and the FCA must take action, fresh research finds. In 2015, the FCA required contract-based pension providers to appoint IGCs to act as champions of savers’ interests. IGCs are required to publish annual reports to increase transparency and encourage comparison […]

Intrinsic founder Richard Freeman announces retirement

Intrinsic founder and former chief executive Richard Freeman will retire from the business in June 2018. Freeman signaled in 2015 that he would leave the advice network at some point in early 2017. Intrinsic former managing director Andy Thompson replaced him as chief executive in December 2015, with Freeman remaining at the firm as an executive […]

3

Lloyds targets financial planning and pensions in three-year plan

Lloyds Banking Group will boost its financial planning and retirement open book assets by more than £50bn by 2020 and is targeting more than one million new pension customers. The group, which includes pension provider Scottish Widows, unveiled its new three-year strategy this morning. The strategy talks of “maximising the group’s capabilities” by increasing financial […]

Sustainable investing 2018

RLAM’s Head of Sustainable Investments, Mike Fox highlights what he believes will be the key sustainable investment themes in 2018. Watch the video here Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Smith & Williamson quashes talk of acquisition

Smith & Williamson has denied it is still an acquisition target, saying its current focus is on organic growth. In September last year, merger talks between Rathbones and Smith & Williamson broke down. The firm then said in December that any plans it had to list on the London Stock Exchange would not come to […]

Andy Bell, AJ Bell

AJ Bell eyes stock exchange float

AJ Bell is considering floating on the London Stock Exchange, according to reports. Sky News says AJ Bell is unlikely to float until after the final quarter of this year but it has reportedly met with investment bankers in the past few weeks to prepare for an initial public offering. For the 12 months to […]

Comments

    Leave a comment