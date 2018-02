Hiroki Hashimoto reflects on how market panic can lead to opportunities for buying dips in equities, but explains why it is prudent to take a gradual approach.

Read the article here

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.