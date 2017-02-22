Buy-to-let lenders sidestep new affordability rules

Buy-to-let lenders that increasingly incentivise mortgages that sidestep the Prudential Regulation Authority’s new affordability rules could be putting themselves and their clients at risk, say experts.

The rules, which came into effect on 1 January, said lenders should stress test all new BTL mortgages at a notional rate of 5.5 per cent.

The PRA also said lenders should assume most future borrowers would be higher-rate taxpayers. This led most lenders to raise their rental income requirements to 145 per cent of mortgage interest rates from previous market norms of 125 per cent.

But the new rules apply only to mortgages with terms of less than five years.

Money Marketing sister publication Mortgage Strategy and Money­facts research suggests the number of available five-year fixes has risen, while two- and three-year mortgages have decreased.

The most recent Moneyfacts data shows there were 390 five-year BTL fixes on the market at the beginning of February, up 20 per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the number of two-year fixes was 400, down by 3 per cent, and the number of three-year fixes was 166, down by 29 per cent.

In addition, the average rate on five-year fixes has been cut more quickly than that for two- and three-year loans.

The average five-year fixed rate on 1 January – the most recent data available – was 3.76 per cent, a drop of 0.39 per cent year-on-year.

Some five-year fixes on the market use the same strict affordability checks as their shorter-term variants. However, most take a more relaxed approach, such as 140 per cent at 5.5 per cent, or 145 per cent at 4.74 per cent.

Some lenders can stress at rates as low as 3.99 per cent.

Mortgages for Business chief executive David Whittaker says the trend towards five-year fixes is intended to help clients borrow more than they would otherwise be able to, but could be risky.

He says: “The issue is two-fold. First, lenders that have never done five-year rates cavalry charge from doing two-year fixed rates into five-years and leave themselves with an unbalanced book, where their assets become long-term and they are not correctly funded for that.

“The other aspect is that brokers, in their enthusiasm to support their clients’ desire for leverage, inadvertently put them into a deal that works on day one. But when it gets to year five, the tax environment has changed and rents have barely gone up.

“So not only is the deal locked in and the client can’t readily get out without early redemption penalties, but, more importantly, they are haemorrhaging tax out of every brick in the building.”

London & Country Mortgages associate director David Holling­worth says: “It raises the question of whether more borrowers will end up going for five years based purely on the amount they can borrow.”

John Charcol senior technical director Ray Boulger says a shift towards five-year fixes makes business sense but lenders should not exploit a perceived loophole.

He says: “It is entirely logical, and exactly what I would have expected, but lenders should not take the mickey.”

He adds the move could even be regarded as positive by the PRA, because longer-term fixed rates reduce risk.

He says: “The PRA has recognised that, if people are taking a longer-term fix, that de-risks the situation.”

Before the affordability rules came in, the PRA said it would monitor the BTL market for any “fall in underwriting standards” leading from any big shift to five-year fixes.