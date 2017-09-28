Money Marketing

Businesses warn Corbyn is making investors nervous

By

Jeremy CorbynBusinesses have warned that Jeremy Corbyn’s rhetoric at the Labour Party conference is scaring investors and that neither of the two main parties in the UK currently inspire confidence.

Corbyn yesterday told the party conference in Brighton that Labour would nationalise the utilities sector, make big businesses pay more tax and crack down on developers holding on to land.

But business groups says this will send investors running from the UK.

British Chambers of Commerce director general Adam Marshall says Corbyn did little to reassure companies already worried about widespread state intervention, nationalisation and increases in taxes and costs. “Investors, both here at home and across the world, are also taking note.”

However, Marshall has little extra praise for the Conservatives.

“There is a rising concern amongst businesses about the two largest parties in Westminster, with one flirting with fantasy economics while the other engages in an unedifying playground bust-up.”

CBI Director-General Carolyn Fairbairn echoes Marshall’s comments about Corbyn.

“Repeated rhetoric on the sins of a handful of businesses does little to reassure anxious entrepreneurs and investors about the UK’s future as a great place to do business.”

She says where Labour has sought insight from business, such as on its policy for Brexit and investment in infrastructure, she has seen “sensible proposals that support jobs and living standards”.

“But where engagement has been lacking, from nationalisation to business taxes, future investment, jobs and growth are being put at risk,” Fairbairn says.

  1. Julian Stevens 28th September 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Never mind, the Corbyn Radical Action Plan will sort it all out.

