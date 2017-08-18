Money Marketing

Businesses rate Mark Carney over Prime Minister on Brexit

Bank of England governor Mark Carney and UK chancellor Phillip Hammond have been ranked the most business-friendly pair of hands to deliver a positive Brexit deal in a survey of chief financial officers.

Thomson Reuters surveyed 200 chief financial officers from companies with revenues between $100m and $5bn across the UK and Europe.

Respondents were asked to score political leaders out of 10 on how likely they are to deliver a positive Brexit deal for their business or industry.

Carney and Hammond scored an average 8.6 and 8, far exceeding Prime Minister Theresa May or the trio she has appointed to deliver Brexit.

The Prime received a score of 3.5, only beating trade minister Liam Fox, who received an overall score of 3.2.

Foreign minister Boris Johnson and Brexit minister David Davis fared little better.

The survey also found the majority of businesses had not changed strategic planning in relation to Brexit.

However, 34 per cent anticipated their staff count in the UK decreasing with 19 per cent planning to relocate employees as a result of Brexit.

Twenty one per cent of respondents had held off from expanding in the UK as a result of the UK’s vote to leave the European Union.

Nineteen per cent of respondents were from the financial services sector.

