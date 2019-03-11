Money Marketing
View more on these topics

The Wells Street Journal: Bullsh*t bingo and an overwhelming choice

By

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services

Introducing bullsh*t bingo
FNZ-backed technology provider Advicefront has debuted a list of acronyms and words that advisers dislike, helped by the ever-amusing Alistair Cunningham of Wingate Financial Planning.

Dubbed “bullsh*t bingo”, the list includes regulators and bodies including the FCA, Financial Ombudsman Service, Pensions Ombudsman Service and The Pensions Regulator, along with the appropriate acronyms for terms like “funds under management”, “assets under management”, “zero-point module”, “value at risk” and “junior individual savings account”.

Advicefront says the terms “value chain”, “vertical integration” and “high net worth” were among those advisers found most grating, along with “protecting the downside” and “decumulation strategy”.

WSJ loves a good acronym (clearly) but agrees with Cunningham that they sure can be a nightmare!

Overwhelming choice
WSJ has heard many investment managers, asset managers and vertically integrated firms praise themselves over the years for the extensive variety of funds they can invest their clients’ money into.

Research from Scottish Friendly, however, has WSJ feeling that quantity is not all it is cracked up to be. Scottish Friendly found 4.4 million regular savers – accounting for more than one in three – are put off investing because there is too much choice.

The research showed 31 per cent would prefer to know less than 50 funds are an option for their money and are generally put off by the sheer size of the industry.

WSJ knows this is why more people need advice…

Out of context

‘A value chair? Sounds like something you get at Ikea’

The Lang Cat’s Mark Locke spots a typo on the Money Marketing website

‘I asked the giraffes to explain exactly how they were adding value to the zoo’s visitor experience and animal proposition’

Consultant Phil Young has work on his mind, even when visiting the zoo

‘How I have missed your driving style…’

Financial planner Kate Shaw reflects on her recent trip to Belgium

Separated at birth

Quilter Cheviot head of international and Jersey office Tim Childe

English actor Laurence Fox
Send your suggestions to @mm_wsj.

Recommended

Chartered-Insurance-Institute-CII.jpg
6

Louise Eedy: Why chartered status needs defending

I read with interest Alistair Cunningham’s column in Money Marketing at the end of last year, “chartered status has been cheapened”. Thomas Carroll IFA was named Chartered Financial Planners of the Year in 2009, the first time this prestigious title was awarded. We still take great pride in this accolade and can talk at length […]

The future of vertical integration

Have we entered a new era for the investment distribution landscape? In the post-pension freedoms world where demand for advice has increased, so has the demand for distribution from product providers. While much has been written about moves by household names like Standard Life Aberdeen and Prudential to establish in-house financial planning businesses, less attention […]

Five minutes with…City diversity champion Bev Shah

City Hive founder Bev Shah has become a highly influential voice for diversity in the asset management sector. Ahead of her appearance at the forthcoming Money Marketing Interactive conference, she talks rebuilding trust in the investment sector and ditching the “bowler hat” image. What is the most encouraging advice market trend you are seeing at […]
1

Investment jargon must end, IA says

The Investment Association has launched new guidance to help fund managers communicate their strategies and technical terms with consumers. According to consumer testing carried out in partnership with The Wisdom Council, three quarters of investors struggle with technical terms, while others have difficulty understanding a range of commonly-used terms. Less than half are able to […]

Young adult female with cancer hugging her daughter

Reality check!

Tracey Miller, Marketing Consultant I’ve just recently returned to work following 11 months of maternity leave with my second child. This ‘free time’ (cough!), meant that I could catch snippets of day time TV in between feeds and nursery runs. One particular morning, English actress Holly Matthews was giving an interview on ‘Lorraine’ about the recent […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Andy Thompson: “We didn’t know if a fully-integrated Quilter model would work”

The expansion of Quilter’s national model to include the mass affluent market has been built off widespread industry demand for more integrated propositions, says Intrinsic chief executive Andy Thompson. Speaking to Money Marketing, Thompson says the vertically-integrated Quilter, formerly Old Mutual Wealth, has seen more success from its national arm Quilter Private Client Advisers than […]

Danby Bloch: Making a success of succession planning

While the consolidator route can work well for some firms, many have expressed dismay at such arrangements. Early preparation is key Business owners need to start thinking about the long-term goals for their firm at least 10 years before they want to make an exit – preferably sooner. The key question is what sort of […]

Studying-Student-Education-University-Uniball-Pen-700.jpg

Openwork Academy welcomes eight new advisers

Openwork has hired the first graduates from its Academy in what it believes to be further increasing access to advice in response to growing demand. The advice network has welcomed eight candidates ranging in age between 25 and 47 after they completed the programme, and plans to increase investment in the Academy this year, which […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com