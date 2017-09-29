Bull markets don’t die of old age

In our latest Investment Clock Strategy report, Head of Multi Asset Trevor Greetham comments that he does not see the signs that usually signal the end of a bull market. RLAM’s Investment Clock model is in the equity friendly Recovery phase. Central banks are reluctant to raise interest rates and real returns on cash are negative. Trevor outlines how these factors are impacting his positioning.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.