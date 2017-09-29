Money Marketing

Bull markets don’t die of old age

In our latest Investment Clock Strategy report, Head of Multi Asset Trevor Greetham comments that he does not see the signs that usually signal the end of a bull market. RLAM’s Investment Clock model is in the equity friendly Recovery phase. Central banks are reluctant to raise interest rates and real returns on cash are negative. Trevor outlines how these factors are impacting his positioning.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Just 3 per cent of advisers offer full robo-advice

IFAs point to financial and operational barriers to setting up robo-advice Just 3 per cent of advisers currently offer an automated advice service at their firm, but 14 per cent plan to in the next two years, according to research from JP Morgan Asset Management and Platforum. A survey of 162 advisers, conducted by Platforum […]

Aegon plans Cofunds office closure

190 people are currently employed at the Hove office Aegon is planning to move Cofunds’ services that currently run from Hove to its office in Witham. It is expected the Hove office will close by mid-2018. The Hove office runs the investor portfolio service, which lets advisers and customers manage their investments online. There are […]

Advisers are wrong to break away from bonds

They say politics is more determined by negative drivers than positive. Clown-like or otherwise, Donald Trump, Nigel Farage et al are anti-politicians who embody many of the characteristics that people feel are absent from their mainstream rivals. There has been a clear pendulum swing away from mainstream political institutions as wider disillusionment with the establishment […]

Tyrie gets City backing to be new FCA chair

Former Treasury select committee chair Andrew Tyrie has the backing of key city figures to become the FCA’s chairman next year, according to reports. Current FCA chair John Griffith-Jones announced in July he would be stepping aside next year when his five-year term comes to an end. A number of directors at asset managers, banks […]

Risk profilers rebuff calls for unified rating scale

Risk profile companies have defended using different rating scales to the key investor information document prescribed in regulation, after an adviser recently called for a unified approach. In a regulation session at Money Marketing Interactive in Harrogate this month, an adviser gained the support of other delegates when she asked FCA retail investments head Clive […]

FCA chief: All-in fee will make London more competitive

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey has defended the regulator’s plans to introduce an all-in fee for asset managers, saying that the move would make the City more competitive. The FCA laid out plans for an all-in fee in its recent asset management market study. Asked if it was likely that asset managers would have to […]

