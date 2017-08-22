Building society to offer free financial planning to members

Nottingham Building Society is offering free financial advice to members as part of an extension of its reward scheme.

The building society is promoting the free, face-to-face financial planning as part of a member reward scheme that will also to deliver cash back payments to select members and other benefits to more than 100,000 of its cohort.

Nottingham offers independent advice through national firm Wren Sterling at each of its 60 branches. Members may also be entitled to free mortgage advice.

Nottingham chief executive David Marlow says: “Our all-under-one-roof advice and service proposition means we are uniquely placed to help our members whatever stage of the financial journey they are on.

“Having listened to our members we know that they value our advice and service offering, and they want to be rewarded for their loyalty as well as doing the right thing to plan for and protect their financial futures.”

The firm said it had become increasingly difficult to access financial planning on the high street for people with low savings, and would also help with will and funeral planning.