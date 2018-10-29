Budget 2018: Stamp duty abolished for shared ownership FTBs up to £500,000

Chancellor Phillip Hammond has today announced that stamp duty will be abolished for all first-time buyers using shared ownership.
Delivering his 2018 Autumn Budget, the chancellor added that he would make the relief retrospective, applying to any FTB who has purchased a property since the last budget.
Beginning a series of announcements related to the housing market, Hammond said “we can’t resolve the productivity challenge or delivery the high standard of living the British people deserve without fixing our housing market.”
The relief will apply to all first-time buyers purchasing residential property worth up to £500,000 through a qualifying shared ownership scheme.
Hammond says 121,500 FTBs have already benefited from the abolition of stamp duty up to a limited value as announced in the Spring Statement and that the number of FTBs is at an 11-year high.
In a 2018 Budget document on the government website, it stated this policy would not bring in money to the Treasury but it will run at a loss for two of the upcoming six years, in 2019/20 and in 2023/24 it will cost £5m.
I haven’t met many first time buyers who can afford a £500,000 property. If they can they probably aren’t the ones that need the help.
These schemes are very helpful to current owners because they can increase the sale price they are asking, when they sell property (maybe even a second home) to take account of the amount the buyer will save, so the money the tax payers provide ends up in the hands of the sellers, not of the people they tax break were, supposedly, designed for. They provide a good soundbite for Hammond but do nothing for many hard pressed young people.
There are other ways to tackle the property market fiasco.