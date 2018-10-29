Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Budget 2018: Personal allowance and higher rate tax thresholds increased

By

Pound Sterling Sign Falling Apart To Gold StarsThe personal allowance will rise to £12,500 from April 2019, chancellor Philip Hammond has announced in today’s Budget.

This means a basic-rate taxpayer will pay £1,205 less tax in 2019-20 than in 2010-11.

The higher rate tax threshold will also increase to £50,000 in April 2019, a year before expected. It was announced 1m fewer people will pay the higher rate than in 2015/16.

“I didn’t come into politics to put taxes up,” Hammond said. “Austerity is coming to an end but discipline will remain.”

The rate will be maintained in 2020, and not increased, meaning the reforms are “not quite as generous” at they initially seem, according to Canada Life pensions technical director Andrew Tully.

Tully says: “This change will take about half a million people out of income tax in 2019/20. A basic rate taxpayer will have an average gain of £66, while a higher rate taxpayer will have an average gain of £387. All taxpayers with income of £125,000 or above have their personal allowance tapered to zero so won’t benefit.

“The change is perhaps not quite as generous as it first appears as these thresholds will be frozen in 2020/21 before starting to rise in line with inflation from April 2021.”

The personal allowance currently stands at £11,850 with the basic rate between £11,851 and £46,350, while the higher rate is £46,351 with the additional rate (45 per cent) applying from £150,000.

Additionally, a new tax has been created targeting fund manager favourite tech giants.

The UK’s digital services tax will be to target specific digital platform models, not start-ups and “will only be paid by companies which are profitable and generate at least £500m in global revenues a year,” Hammond confirmed.

The tax will come into force in April 2020 but the government will continue to seek a globally agreed solution, and if one emerges will replace the digital services tax.

It is expected to raise more than £400m a year, the chancellor says.

Recommended

Parliament-UK-Government-Dusk-700.jpg

Where will Hammond look to make savings from pensions?

Having described pension tax breaks as “eye-wateringly expensive”, it would be no surprise to see them bear the brunt of the chancellor’s attempts to balance the books at next week’s Budget. But just because you can do something, it does not necessarily mean you should. Chancellor Philip Hammond should be well aware of this in […]
11

Nic Cicutti: Why FOS is right to raise compensation limits

In May this year, Money Marketing published a story about the number of complaints made against financial advisers in respect of advice given more than 15 years ago. Figures from the Financial Ombudsman Service showed that in 2017/18 there were 235 complaints, of which just 68, or 28 per cent, were upheld. In 2014/15, it […]

Ros Altmann
1

Ros Altmann: Pension tax relief will be left well alone

Rumours are swirling about changes to pension tax relief being announced in the upcoming Budget. Predictions of a shake-up to pension incentives have been touted for many years but, so far, we have only seen tinkering rather than root and branch reform. The £40bn from pension tax relief would come in pretty handy for a […]

Matthew-Pete-2012-700.jpg
3

Pete Matthew: How industry events can be made better

If you have been a member of our glorious profession for any length of time, you have likely been to an industry event. You know what I mean: the full-day seminar at the golf club or the two-day conference at the big convention centre. Whether you are there to network, gain technical knowledge or just […]

Auto-enrolment image 2

Government changes to auto enrolment

Jamie Clark – Business Development Manager Proposals to change the way auto enrolment works have been published by the Department for Work and Pensions. A review group looked at auto enrolment to examine whether it’s working properly and whether it could be adjusted to get more low earners saving more into pensions. We look at […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Westiminster houses of parliament

SJP: Budget offers no long-term solutions for pensions

Pension measures in yesterday’s Budget confirming banning cold-calling and raising the lifetime allowance are only small solutions for larger problems, according to St James’s Place. The advice giant responded to the fairly quiet Budget for the pensions sector by noting that no proposed solutions are long-term. SJP head of pensions strategy Claire Trott says news that […]

David Coombs: Does the Fed need to slow down?

Interest rates in the US are rising fast. But how fast? The 10-year yield rose 19 basis points over the past quarter to 3.06 per cent. It rose as much again to 3.25 per cent in the first nine days of October. This rapid uplift was sparked by consistently strong employment growth and the realisation […]

Budget briefcase illustration

Andrew Tully: Budget ties up loose ends

Contrary to speculation, there were few pension and investment measures in this Budget. And many of those aspects which are included don’t have any specific changes now, but rather will be the subject of future consultation. The pension lifetime allowance is edging back up again to £1,055,000 — slightly higher than indicated by September’s inflation […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com