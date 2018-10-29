Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Budget 2018: Hammond looks to claw back £2bn in avoided tax

By

HMRC-Tax-Form-700x450.jpgChancellor Philip Hammond has introduced a package of measures to renew the government’s clamp-down on tax avoidance and evasion, which is looking to raise £2bn over the next five years.

Hammond said the government would introduce new rules make Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs the preferred creditor in business insolvencies, to make sure that tax collected on behalf on HMRC is paid to HMRC.

Advisers warned not to fall foul of HMRC tax avoidance ‘enabler’ rules

Hammond added: “We will end the practice of purchasing services though offshore branches to avoid UK VAT.”

“And we will stop our general research and development tax credit system being abused by re-introducing PAYE restriction for the small and medium-sized enterprises.”

Under the restriction, the amount of payable R&D tax credit that a qualifying loss-making company can receive in any tax year will be limited to three times the company’s total PAYE and national insurance liability for that year, starting April 1, 2020.

Theresa May: We’re coming after tax advisers

Hammond said these measures are a continuation of the work of past eight years “when we’ve secured £185bn since 2010, which would otherwise have gone unpaid.”

Recommended
2

Phoenix and Lloyds top FCA complaints data

Divisions of Phoenix Group and Lloyds Bank are among the most complained about providers across investments, insurance and pensions, according to the latest FCA complaints data. The FCA had 4.13m complaints in the first half of 2018, up 10 per cent from the 3.7m complaints received in H2 last year. Phoenix Group subsidiaries Phoenix Life […]
4

Which financial services names have made the Rich List?

Peter Hargreaves has jumped to 42nd position on the Sunday Times Rich List, a climb of nine places from last year, after seeing his wealth grow £849m to £3.2bn. Hargreaves is no longer on the Hargreaves Lansdown board but has kept a 32.2 per cent stake in the company – the value of which has […]

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
3

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Westiminster houses of parliament

SJP: Budget offers no long-term solutions for pensions

Pension measures in yesterday’s Budget confirming banning cold-calling and raising the lifetime allowance are only small solutions for larger problems, according to St James’s Place. The advice giant responded to the fairly quiet Budget for the pensions sector by noting that no proposed solutions are long-term. SJP head of pensions strategy Claire Trott says news that […]

David Coombs: Does the Fed need to slow down?

Interest rates in the US are rising fast. But how fast? The 10-year yield rose 19 basis points over the past quarter to 3.06 per cent. It rose as much again to 3.25 per cent in the first nine days of October. This rapid uplift was sparked by consistently strong employment growth and the realisation […]

Budget briefcase illustration

Andrew Tully: Budget ties up loose ends

Contrary to speculation, there were few pension and investment measures in this Budget. And many of those aspects which are included don’t have any specific changes now, but rather will be the subject of future consultation. The pension lifetime allowance is edging back up again to £1,055,000 — slightly higher than indicated by September’s inflation […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com