Budd, Hoskin and more great speakers added to Money Marketing Interactive

Money Marketing’s flagship conference, Money Marketing Interactive, has added even more brilliant names to its London date.

For an in-depth look into consolidation, Former Ovation managing director Chris Budd will be taking to the stage to talk about how he was able to sell his advice firm to his own staff, while Almary Green’s Carl Lamb to shed light on his recent experience of merging with a fellow IFA.

See the full agenda for Money Marketing Interactive

Former Threesixty boss Phil Young and Altus’ Simon Bussy will be giving their expert take on the robo-advice revolution, while Platforum, Fundscape and The Lang Cat will be taking a deep dive into the world of adviser platforms.

See the full list of speakers

Standards International director Michelle Hoskin will be joining leading consultant Roderic Rennison and award-winning adviser Anna Sofat from Addidi to give their top tips on how to reward your best advisers, before our expert regulatory panel talks costs and charges disclosure a year on from Mifid II.

Secure your place now

That’s not to mention the representatives of the FCA and Financial Ombudsman Service that will also be appearing at the conference, as well as British Steel campaigner Henry Tapper, Dame Helena Morrissey and City Hive’s Bev Shah.

Secure your place now to avoid missing out.