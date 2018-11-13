Money Marketing
Brooks Macdonald managing director steps down

By
Nick Holmes

Brooks Macdonald managing director of UK investment management Nick Holmes is stepping down after 22 years at the firm.

He decided to step down from the board on 30 November and will leave at the end of the year, an announcement from the firm this morning reveals.

Following Holmes’s departure, the UK investment management business will be co-led by head of London Robin Eggar and head of regions John Wallace.

They will report directly to chief executive Caroline Connellan, who joined from HSBC last year.

Brooks Macdonald chairman Chris Knight thanked Holmes for his contribution from the firm’s early days and his leadership of the UK’s investment management business since 2008.

Knight adds Holmes’s commitment, leadership and passion for Brooks Macdonald have significantly helped shape the business it is today.

Brooks Macdonald was founded in 1991 and began trading on London Stock Exchange’s Aim index in 2005.

It had discretionary funds under management of £12.8bn as at 30 September 2018.

