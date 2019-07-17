Money Marketing
Brooks Macdonald to consolidate London offices into new base

By

Brooks Macdonald is set to merge two of its London offices into a new building after signing a lease on fresh premises.

The new London office will be located at 21 Lombard Street, near Bank station, with Brooks’ two current London offices at Welbeck Street in the West End and Bevis Marks in the City set to be rolled into those premises.

The discretionary manager has taken a six-year lease on Lombard Street, and is set to start relocating staff to the new premises in the second half of the group’s financial year ending June 2020.

The firm says the move will save costs after an initial £1.2m expenditure on fit-out and multiple office lease costs during the transition.

The current office leases were expiring in March next year, but Brooks had already announced a “streamlining plan” that will see it cut 50 jobs and save £4m.

Chief executive Caroline Connellan says: “Bringing our London-based teams together at 21 Lombard Street is an important step in delivering our growth ambitions.  It will allow us to provide an improved experience for clients and advisers, and a better environment for our people – supporting employee engagement, collaboration and wellbeing.

“This move is a significant milestone for our business and it is pleasing that we have been able to do this at a lower operating cost than today.”

