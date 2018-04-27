Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Brooks Macdonald sees FUM drop in first quarter

By

The weaker markets at the start of the year caused nearly a 1 per cent drop in funds under management for Brooks MacDonald, according to a trading update.

A quarterly update, published today, shows the AIM-listed firm saw discretionary funds under management drop to £11.6bn as of 31 March, a slight decrease of 0.7 per cent compared to the last quarter of 2017.

However, year-on-year funds under management grew by 18.2 per cent to £9.93bn, the firm says.

Net new business was £343m for the period but it was offset by a £422m loss from investment performance. Organic growth at the firm was 2.9 per cent.

Brooks Macdonald chief executive Caroline Connellan, who took over from Chris Macdonald in October 2016, says the business managed to maintain “good momentum” in the first quarter of the year despite the challenging markets.

She says: “The strength of our client and adviser relationships has continued to deliver robust organic growth with client sentiment remaining broadly positive.

“Weaker markets have resulted in total FUM declining slightly over the quarter.  However, our investment performance has continued to be strong, demonstrating the value of good active management in difficult markets.”

This week, rival wealth manager St James’s Place also said funds under management dropped in the first quarter to £89.9bn, down from £90.8bn in the previous quarter.

Recommended

SJP sees funds under management dip in first quarter

The impact of weaker markets saw funds under management at St James’s Place drop in the first quarter of the year, when compared to its Q4 2017 result. In an update this morning, SJP says funds under management at 31 March 2018 were £89.9bn, down from £90.8bn in the previous quarter. On a year-on-year basis, funds under […]

Bentley-Graham-GBII-2013
1

Graham Bentley: Too many costly funds are doing the same thing

Competition and technology should have forced down prices for investors When, in 1931, M&G created the First British Fixed Trust, the UK’s – and indeed Europe’s – first unit trust, there were no Penguins. Penguins were first created in 1932. Yes, I was shocked too, until I realised that was the chocolate biscuit, not the […]

Technology-People-Moving-Business-Finance-700.jpg

Aegon sets date for Cofunds advised clients move

Cofunds’ advised clients will move to the new Aegon platform over the first May Bank Holiday, with the new platform expected to be up and running by 8 May, Aegon has confirmed. Around 400,000 customers will be moved to the new platform over that weekend. Aegon completed the first stage of moving Cofunds customers onto […]

Three catalysts for European equities

By Rob Burnett, Manager of the Neptune European Opportunities Fund In recent weeks, the bear case for European equities has become more pronounced on the back of weaker-than-expected GDP data and deflation concerns. This softening in economic momentum has led some investors to question whether the ECB is behind the curve and indeed whether it […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

1

Industry left guessing on progress with platform market study

The FCA has been tight-lipped about the progression of the platform market study since its adviser questionnaire on platform use and charges. The FCA wrote to a number of platforms asking for feedback on the data it was collecting last August, and approached advisers in March this year asking for information on their choice of […]

Spotlight on charges 700x450.jpg
1

Police investigate advice firm over suspected fraud

The City of London Police has launched a criminal investigation into Kingsbridge Asset Management over allegations of fraud. In 2015, Kingsbridge advisers David McKee and Kevin McMenamin were thrust into the spotlight after reports they earned more than £5m from recommending film scheme investments worth a total of £100m to some of the biggest names […]

Comments

    Leave a comment