Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Brooks Macdonald returns to positive flows amid macro uncertainty

By

Brooks Macdonald has reported an 8 per cent increase in funds under management for the first three months of 2019.

The discretionary manager’s funds now stand at £12.8bn.

Net inflows of £166m and a £773m uplift from investment performance contributed to the rise – with the UK arm of the business accounting for most of those gains (£152m and £742m respectively.)

Brooks Macdonald International also reported positive flows, as it was able to recover from a departure of its client-facing team, reported in 2018, which resulted in net outflows.

In the first quarter of 2019, BMI saw £14m of inflows.

Brooks Macdonald funds fall but profits rise after cost-cutting

The group also reported it would end its investment management agreement with real estate investment trust the Ground Rents Income fund, which represented £93m of its non-core funds as of 31 March, to “focus on its core offering.”

Brooks Macdonald chief executive Caroline Connellan says: “I am pleased to report we have continued to perform well overall with positive net new business and strong investment performance.

“Although client sentiment remained subdued in the UK against the backdrop of macro-economic and political uncertainty, in that context we maintained decent organic growth, reflecting the strength of our client and adviser relationships.

“The return to positive net flows in International is encouraging, with the changes we announced in March designed to support the future growth of this business.”

Recommended

london city skyline

UK top target for investment despite Brexit

The UK is the world’s most attractive place for investment and for merger and acquisition activity for the first time in decade, despite Brexit-uncertainty. The UK topped the list of investment destinations in EY’s biannual Global Capital Confidence Barometer poll of 2,900 senior executives responsible for making acquisitions. In the consultancy’s latest poll the UK’s […]

Why SSASs shouldn’t be overlooked for your pension planning

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Sipps, but a small self-administered scheme could provide a useful alternative in some circumstances Self-invested personal pensions have rather overshadowed small self-administered schemes, and SSASs are often overlooked when it comes to pension planning. There are, of course, differences between a Sipp and SSAS, not least of which […]
12

Auditors at collapsed mini-bond firm questioned as compensation looms

Accountants and lawyers are among at least 30 people asked to hand over information about collapsed mini-bond provider London Capital & Finance, according to The Times. Before its collapse at the end of January, £237m had been invested in LCF by some 11,500 private investors. The firm had previously raised flags with the FCA for […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA finds with-profits customers treated fairly, but issues remain

Most firms are treating with-profits customers fairly but there are examples where governance could be improved, the FCA says. In a thematic review of the sector published today, the watchdog gives its conclusions into whether with-profits are achieving good outcomes for consumers. It is based on a detailed assessment of with-profits funds at eight firms […]

FCA considers disclosing more information on ongoing investigations

The FCA is considering disclosing more information on ongoing investigations, citing customer interest in its work. In a paper entitled FCA Mission: Approach to Enforcement published on Wednesday, the City watchdog reviewed how and when it takes enforcement action against firms. In the report, the regulator said it would consider whether they could provide more […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com