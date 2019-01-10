Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Brooks Macdonald to axe 50 jobs in ‘streamlining’ plan

By

Brooks Macdonald has proposed a plan to “streamline” its business which is expected to lead to some 50 redundancies.

Brooks said the proposed changes are responding to clients’ and advisers’ needs and will make it easier for advisers to do business with the firm.

The company said it identified  “a range opportunities to streamline and remove duplication from its core processes”, for example centralising client account opening and client reporting.

These proposed changes, which the firm will consult on with its staff today, will lead to some 50 redundancies, mainly in administration and IT areas.

Brooks Macdonald expects the changes to cost £3m – a one-off expense which it intends to exclude from its reported underlying profit. The changes will lead to an annual cost saving of around £4m, according to the company’s estimates.

Brooks Macdonald chief executive Caroline Connellan says: “As part of the next phase of our strategy, as outlined at our annual results, we are focussed on driving medium-term margin improvement as well as making Brooks Macdonald easier to deal with for both clients and advisers.

“The changes we are announcing will make us more responsive to changing client and adviser needs, and help deliver greater value from our future growth.

“We regret the need to make redundancies and those people who leave the business will do so with both our thanks for their contribution and our best wishes.”

Recommended

Standard Life scheme to pay member £20k over transfer delay

Trustees of the Standard Life Staff Pension Scheme must pay a member nearly £20,000 for the investment losses resulting from a delayed transfer. In the upheld Pensions Ombudsman ruling, Mr L complains he was given misleading information regarding his statutory right to transfer and he lost money. Mr L is a current employee of Standard […]

John Lawson: The major pension themes for 2019

Brexit will no doubt consume the government next year, but do not presume that means pensions will be left untouched When I think of how the pensions landscape has changed so dramatically over the past decade, 2018 was a relatively quiet year, thanks to large sections of the government having their hands full with Brexit. […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
101

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

Scheme pays explained

By Fiona Hanrahan, senior product insight and technical support analyst We’ve received lots of queries on scheme pays and when it can be used. This article explains how it works and the conditions which apply. What is ‘scheme pays’? If an individual exceeds the annual allowance (AA) and an AA tax charge is due, they […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
4

Annual allowance breaches double with taper introduction

The number of people reporting annual allowance breaches more than doubled in the 2016/17 financial year when the tapered annual allowance was introduced. A Freedom of Information Act Request from Curtis Banks to HM Revenue and Customs sheds light on how the annual allowance is affecting savers. The document given to Money Marketing breaks down […]

Property-Commercial-Real-Estate-Building-Mortgage-600x385.jpg
1

Should investors consider property over other assets?

Most of us have a good grasp of how property investments work. This comes through our experience of renting or buying our own homes – or even, in this Airbnb age, of renting out other properties. So it’s ironic, then, that most ordinary investors tend to neglect property investments in their pension portfolios, preferring to […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Harry Katz 10th January 2019 at 4:44 pm

    Perusing many of the large organisations I have always wondered how many supernumerary personnel they employ.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com