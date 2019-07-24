Money Marketing
Brooks Macdonald pays 77% of Spearpoint settlement

By

Discretionary fund manager Brooks Macdonald has paid 77 per cent of the £3.4m it set apart as part of the Spearpoint fund settlement.

Brooks Macdonald acquired Spearpoint in 2012.

Shareholders of the fund have until 4 September 2019 to claim their share.

The AIM-listed manager included the figures in a trading update for its financial year ended 30 June 2019, along with details of its discretionary funds under management for the fourth quarter.

The company said it will provide a “fuller update” on the legacy matters when it publishes its full year results.

Brooks saw its funds under management hit a new record of £13.2bn during the period, which it attributed to organic growth and strong investment performance.

This marks an increase of 6.8 per cent over the year and 3.5 per cent over the quarter.

Brooks Macdonald to consolidate London offices into new base

Brooks Macdonald chief executive Caroline Connellan says: “I am pleased to report record discretionary FUM at the year end of £13.2bn. We have generated positive net new business over the year and delivered strong investment performance, despite extremely low net flows across the industry and continuing macroeconomic and political uncertainty.

“We have taken decisive steps to streamline our business, drive increased efficiency and effectiveness, and reinforce the foundations of the organisation. This has helped us deal with the current challenging environment and positions us well to continue to deliver benefits for both clients and shareholders.”

