Brooks Macdonald cautious despite rising funds in Q1

By

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpgBrooks Macdonald has struck a cautious note about markets and client sentiment despite funds under management rising 5.1 per cent in the first quarter of its new financial year.

The UK investment management group now has FUM of £11bn compared to £10.5bn at the end of June.

Chief executive Caroline Connellan says strong net news business and portfolio performance contributed to to the increase across all core offerings.

Connellan replaced the group’s co-founder, Chris Macdonald, as chief executive in April.

“We are maintaining our focus on capturing the significant growth opportunities open to us while progressing our investment in the business to provide a stronger platform for future growth,” says Connellan.

“Notwithstanding our continued caution around markets and client sentiment, we look forward with confidence.”

New business contributed £376m to the rise, while performance delivered £155m for the period ended 30 September. 

In a July trading update, Brooks Macdonald said it would be investing to keep pace with regulatory reforms such as Mifid II, the General Data Protection Regulation and the senior managers regime.

The move was expected to add £4m in operating expenses over the financial year, with a further £2m recurring in future years.

