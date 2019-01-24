Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Brooks Macdonald backs cost-cutting drive to buck market falls

By

Platform costsBrooks Macdonald says its new “streamlining” plans for the business will help it maintain margin against the impact of falling markets.

A trading update from Brooks this morning says that a dip in markets had reduced management fees and new business flows.

Funds under management fell from £12.8bn to £11.8bn in the quarter to December 2018, while net new business grew only 0.6 per cent in the quarter compared to 1.9 per cent for the half year to December.

However, Brooks said that it was responding to the challenge with “cost discipline”, including with its programme to make efficiencies in the business announced earlier this month.

In the current financial year, the firm says it expects to save around a third of the £4bn in annual savings projected for future years.

Chief executive Caroline Connellan says: “We had a good first half notwithstanding December when both markets and client sentiment became weaker as a result of the macroeconomic and political uncertainty. We have continued to implement our strategy, driving for medium-term margin improvement and building a scalable operating platform.

“The fundamental opportunity for our business remains strong. I am confident that the strength of our client and adviser relationships, coupled with the investment we are making in our offering, position us well to capture future growth. The efficiency measures that we recently announced combined with ongoing cost discipline will help deliver greater value from this opportunity.”

Recommended
6

Robin Powell: Five things advisers can learn from doctors about trust

Ipsos Mori has been ranking professions according to how much the British public trusts them for 35 years, and doctors consistently come first or second. The latest survey shows 92 per cent trust doctors to tell us the truth. Financial advisers are not included in the survey. The least-trusted occupations are advertising, politics and my […]

Aviva’s platform chief leaves company

Aviva platform boss Tim Orton has exited the business after leading a troubled replatforming project in 2018. Tim Orton was Aviva managing director of savings since 2017 and chief executive of the platform from 2014 until he left the company last week. Aviva’s platform was migrated from Bravura technology to FNZ technology in January 2018. […]

Zurich targets baby boomer wealth with new Isa and pension

Zurich has added a junior Isa and pension to its platform as part of a wider ‘cradle to grave’ intergenerational planning solution. The Isa can be opened on behalf of a child while a junior retirement account option allows guardians and parents to contribute up to the £2,880 annual limit yearly. Charges for the products […]

FAMR – a familiar response

Pension specialist Fiona Tait takes a look at the Financial Advice Market Review and assesses the three areas where it suggests improvements can be made With significant budget changes ruled out (for a while anyway), the pension community briefly turned its attention to the FCA’s final report on its Financial Advice Market Review (FAMR), hoping […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
1

Annuity sales drop blamed on ignorance around ageing

Retirees underestimating their life span explains the lack of annuity sales since the pension freedoms, says the Institute for Fiscal Studies. Research from the body has found people are “systematically misjudging” how long they will live after finishing work. Only 12 per cent of newly-accessed defined contribution pension pots are now used to buy an […]

FSCS refuses to change discount rate for steelworkers

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has decided not increase the level of compensation British Steel Pension Scheme members receive by altering the way it calculates pay outs. The lifeboat fund has been reviewing the discount rate it uses for steelworkers who transferred out of BSPS through the collapsed IFA Active Wealth. The FSCS came under […]

How to give advice that clients will actually follow

Giving financial advice is second nature to IFAs, but making it stick can be trickier. Some clients might leave their meeting with the best of intentions but find that the objectives they set with their adviser start to slip down their list of priorities. Others may find their annual review comes around quicker than they […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com