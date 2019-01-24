Brooks Macdonald backs cost-cutting drive to buck market falls

Brooks Macdonald says its new “streamlining” plans for the business will help it maintain margin against the impact of falling markets.

A trading update from Brooks this morning says that a dip in markets had reduced management fees and new business flows.

Funds under management fell from £12.8bn to £11.8bn in the quarter to December 2018, while net new business grew only 0.6 per cent in the quarter compared to 1.9 per cent for the half year to December.

However, Brooks said that it was responding to the challenge with “cost discipline”, including with its programme to make efficiencies in the business announced earlier this month.

In the current financial year, the firm says it expects to save around a third of the £4bn in annual savings projected for future years.

Chief executive Caroline Connellan says: “We had a good first half notwithstanding December when both markets and client sentiment became weaker as a result of the macroeconomic and political uncertainty. We have continued to implement our strategy, driving for medium-term margin improvement and building a scalable operating platform.

“The fundamental opportunity for our business remains strong. I am confident that the strength of our client and adviser relationships, coupled with the investment we are making in our offering, position us well to capture future growth. The efficiency measures that we recently announced combined with ongoing cost discipline will help deliver greater value from this opportunity.”