British Steel IFA ‘still’ subject to FCA probe

A British Steel IFA currently going through liquidation could still be under investigation by the FCA, according to a report on Companies House.

The update is about an IFA called Retirement and Pension Planning Services which was one of 10 firms that stopped doing transfer work on British Steel in agreement with the FCA.

Retirement and Pension Planning Services was based in Barnsley and became the second advice firm to go into liquidation after the infamous Active Wealth.

A liquidator’s statement of receipts and payments published on 20 August suggests the FCA might be still investigating the firm.

It gives an update on the liquidator’s actions since his appointment on 25 June 2018.

British Steel lines up rescue talks with Turkey’s military pension fund

In the report the liquidator says he received a telephone call from the FCA one month later that notified him about the investigation.

He adds: “This had not been disclosed to me at the time of my appointment and I therefore entered communications with the FCA to determine the true extent of the investigation, a projected time span for completion and the provision of information at our disposal.

“I proceeded to provide the FCA with information in my possession in order to assist with their investigations.

“Correspondence from and to the FCA has been steady, however, I have not yet received an update in respect of their progress of the investigation or the likely time span although it did request that the case remain open for the time being.”

The further information part of the document explains the liquidation will remain open for the time being but the liquidator wants to bring the matter to a close.

He says: “It is my intention to advise the FCA of my desire to complete this matter allowing them 21 days to object. Upon the expiry of the 21 days, the liquidation will be finalised and our files will be closed.”

The document goes onto show the liquidator’s initial renumeration was agreed at a fixed rate of £3,500 plus VAT to 24 June 2019.

But that did not take into account the extra work for communicating with the FCA about the investigation so it was agreed the fee should be increased to £7,000.

The FCA was not able to comment at the time of publication.

