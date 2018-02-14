Money Marketing
View more on these topics

British Steel IFA Active Wealth goes into liquidation

By

Magnifying-Glass-And-Text-Kindle-Contract-700x450.jpgActive Wealth, one of nine firms that has stopped giving pension transfer advice in light of the British Steel pension saga, has gone into liquidation.

An insolvency notice published by The Gazette on 12 February shows liquidator Crossfields was appointed on 5 February by the creditors.

The Midlands-based firm has attracted attention for its role in advising members to transfer out of their final salary schemes at British Steel.

Active Wealth managing director Darren Reynolds wrote two letters to work and pensions committee chairman and MP Frank Field about its involvement in the British Steel saga.

No one from Crossfields was available for comment at the time of publication.

Today the FCA published a letter it has written to firms reminding them of its requirements related to pension transfers and reiterating its concern about applying a “commoditised approach” to this work.

Recommended

Andrew Bailey BBA Conference 2012 480
12

FCA ‘wholly rejects’ MP criticisms over British Steel transfers

The FCA has said it “wholly” rejects the conclusion reached by the work and pensions select committee of MPs on its conduct during the British Steel Pension Scheme saga. At the end of last week select committee chairman Frank Field said the FCA risked “sleepwalking into mis-selling scandal” on BSPS in a series of documents criticising […]

10

MPs hammer FCA conduct on British Steel as all transfer advisers to be investigated

The work and pensions select committee has published documents it believes raise serious concerns about how the FCA has handled the British Steel Pension Scheme saga. The documents are responses from the FCA, the financial advice firm Active Wealth and “introducer” firm Celtic Wealth, following evidence on BSPS in parliament in December 2017. The responses […]

Abe and Modi

India: Modi, reform and the oil price fall

Nearly 12 months since sweeping to power, prime minister Narendra Modi has overseen a significant turnaround in India, which is now on track to become one of the most pro-growth, pro-investment economies in Asia. While the market has rallied 48 per cent over the last year in response to Modi’s reform agenda, what is the potential for further progress?

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FSCS warns over more scam emails

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has urged the public to ignore emails from potential scammers claiming to be connected to the lifeboat fund. In an update on its website, the FSCS asks consumers not to respond to approaches from Bonham Holdsworth or Jefford W. Rangham. The lifeboat fund does not provide full details on the […]

Magnifying-Glass-And-Text-Kindle-Contract-700x450.jpg
4

Transparency will ‘force down’ adviser fees

Costs transparency will eventually force advisers to lower what they can charge clients overall, to 1.5 per cent a year, according to Lang Cat principal Mark Polson. Polson believes regulations such as Mifid II will steadily increase pressure on advisers and make it harder for them to justify fees above 1.5 per cent. Speaking at […]

Comments

There are 9 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. IVOR HARPER 14th February 2018 at 3:18 pm

    Oh well, stand by for FSCS payments I dare say

  2. Grey Area 14th February 2018 at 3:50 pm

    Get your wallets out people…

  3. Nicholas Pleasure 14th February 2018 at 3:52 pm

    Where shall I send my cheque? I’m making the rash assumption that I’ll be required to pay sooner or later.

  4. Head Balls 14th February 2018 at 4:31 pm

    oh dear does this smell like complaints coming lets get out of here and leave the FSCS to sort and the IFA community that does not do DB Tranfers

  5. David Cathcart 14th February 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Well I hope the MPs are pleased with themselves. The problem is that this helps no one, jobs have been lost, clients have lost their adviser and the rest of us pay for it through the FSCS levy. Well done just the outcome everyone wanted !!!

  6. Neil Duthie 14th February 2018 at 4:50 pm

    What’s the betting that the unauthorised introducer will now link up with a No Win – No Fee solicitor and contact the clients that were referred on to Active Wealth? It makes you sick!

  7. Stanley Rogers 14th February 2018 at 4:53 pm

    If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen! How true.

  8. Head Balls 14th February 2018 at 4:57 pm

    seems one guy only at this firm employed and giving the advice

  9. Head Balls 14th February 2018 at 4:59 pm

    For instance, Reynolds explains Active Wealth’s ongoing adviser charges are calculated on an hourly basis agreed with the client.

    He says: “In most cases ongoing advisory service would amount to five to six hours of work, based on hourly rate of £100. This would result in annual charge of £500 to £600 per annum.

    “While the fees would not have been calculated as a percentage of the pension fund, if we assume an average pension pot of £300,000, then a £600 ongoing adviser charge would equate to 0.2 per cent of the initial pension pot, prior to the addition of any investment growth.”

    Reynolds also says of the roughly 300 British Steel Pension Scheme clients Active Wealth advised, 64 transferred out to an alternative pension arrangement.
    CLEARLY DID NOT CHARGE ENOUGH

Leave a comment