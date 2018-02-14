British Steel IFA Active Wealth goes into liquidation

Active Wealth, one of nine firms that has stopped giving pension transfer advice in light of the British Steel pension saga, has gone into liquidation.

An insolvency notice published by The Gazette on 12 February shows liquidator Crossfields was appointed on 5 February by the creditors.

The Midlands-based firm has attracted attention for its role in advising members to transfer out of their final salary schemes at British Steel.

Active Wealth managing director Darren Reynolds wrote two letters to work and pensions committee chairman and MP Frank Field about its involvement in the British Steel saga.

No one from Crossfields was available for comment at the time of publication.

Today the FCA published a letter it has written to firms reminding them of its requirements related to pension transfers and reiterating its concern about applying a “commoditised approach” to this work.