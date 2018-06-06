Money Marketing
View more on these topics

British Steel adviser applies to cancel all regulatory permissions

By

Record-Keeping-Insurance-Paperwork-Form-Contract-700x450.jpgOne of the advisers involved in the British Steel saga has applied to the FCA to cancel all of its regulatory permissions.

A note on the FCA Register shows Retirement & Pension Planning Services, based in Barnsley, applied to cancel its authorisation on 22 May.

FCA rules state a firm must stop carrying out regulated activities or plan to stop them within six months of applying to cancel authorisation.

A firm should also have paid all outstanding regulatory fees, filed any regulatory returns that are due and resolved any complaints against it.

Retirement & Pension Planning Services agreed to stop doing transfer work with the regulator in December 2017.

It is one of 10 firms that stopped transfer work on British Steel in agreement with the FCA.

The others are: Vintage Investment Services, West Wales Financial Services, Active Wealth, which has gone into liquidation, Pembrokeshire Mortgage Centre, Mansion Park, Bartholomew Hawkins, Inspirational Financial Management, County Capital Wealth Management and Acklam Financial.

Recommended
6

Breakdown of claims against British Steel IFA revealed

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has given a breakdown of the 29 claims it is processing over Active Wealth , data provided to Money Marketing shows. The lifeboat fund declared the firm in default at the end of March. In April Money Marketing revealed FSCS is pursuing nearly 30 claims against the firm. Active Wealth is well-known for […]

Manufacturing-Plant-Factory-Industrial-700x450.jpg

Pensions Regulator: We could have done more on British Steel transfers

The Pensions Regulator admits it could have done more to help British Steel Pension Scheme members understand the consequences of transferring out into defined contribution plans. In its response to the work and pensions select committee’s report into British Steel published today the regulator reflects on what it has learned from the saga. TPR says […]

Platforms best equipped to win retirement race

Platforms are the most likely players to flourish in the post-pension freedoms market, according to advisers polled by consultancy firm AKG. The online survey of 100 advisers conducted in March looks at how advisers are dealing with the opportunities and challenges of pension freedoms. It is one of three studies that forms part of a […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Buxton Richard Old Mutual

Richard Buxton: For how long will UK equities remain this unloved?

Despite increasing numbers of corporate activists on company share registers, UK equities remain cheap relative to historic levels News from the Bank of America Merrill Lynch global fund manager survey that global investors have never been so underweight UK equities comes as little surprise to this investor, given that the UK All Companies sector has […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com