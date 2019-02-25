Money Marketing
View more on these topics

British investors’ £4.2bn in zombie funds

By

British retail investors had £4.2bn in “dormant” funds – with “tiny” assets and inflows, but often high charges in the five years to 2017, according to Morningstar.

In a report the research and ratings agency found 194 such “orphaned” or “zombie” UK-domiciled funds – or funds with under €100m (£86.9m) in assets under management and “little-to-no-flows.”

The research warns these offerings often disadvantage investors from both a cost and performance perspective.

Scottish Widows group led the chart of providers with the most of UK-domiciled orphaned funds – with eight such offerings. Neptune Investment Management managed three funds with under €11.5m in each: Neptune Global Smaller Companies, Neptune Global Income and Neptune Quarterly Income, the last of which will be merged in another fund, effective from 1 April.

The most highly represented Investment Association sectors containing orphaned funds are Flexible Investment (25), Mixed Investment 40-85 per cent shares (19) and UK All Companies (16).

Almost 80 per cent of orphaned funds are neutral or negative rated, according to Morningstar Quantitative Ratings.

Morningstar UK director, manager research Jonathan Miller says: “The proliferation of investment funds in recent years has created significant challenges for investors as the sheer choice can be daunting.

“While investors need to make sure they are using tools and analysis to assess their investments, the onus is also on the asset management industry to provide offerings that are fit for purpose.

“However, there are currently far too many funds available to UK and European investors that are laced with high fees, are sub-optimal and delivering poor investor outcomes.

“Client suitability is a key part of MiFID II but, since its implementation in January 2018, there is unfortunately little evidence that orphaned funds are being weeded out. It remains to be seen if MiFID II can be the driver that brings the issues of orphaned funds to the fore by regulators. It is evident that investor outcomes are being affected, and this concern should get the wider attention it deserves.”

Recommended
3

Fiona Tait: The fallacy of pension freedom and choice

The people who govern us persist in wrongly thinking of retirement as a one-off process Freedom and choice are highly desirable. People have fought for generations for the ability to do and say what they wish without fear of reprisals. Google the phrase today, however, and the first page of entries is all about pensions. […]
1

Danby Bloch: Planning for the 100-year life

The chances of living to 100 are increasing and this has important implications for financial planning The other day, I was idly wondering how long I was likely to live – and the implications for my work, finances and family life. What prompted this terminal thinking was reading a book on holiday called The 100-Year […]

Asset manager hits back at FCA fine

An asset manager has hit back at its fine from the FCA this morning over alleged price-fixing in initial public offerings and share placings. This morning, the FCA announced that, for the first time, it had used its new competition enforcement powers to fine Hargreave Hale and River and Mercantile for their role in sharing […]

Fire-Blaze-700.jpg
16

FCA draws blank on phoenixing estimates

The FCA has drawn a blank on providing an estimate of the level of so-called “phoenixing” by financial advice firms. Phoenixing is the term used to describe the practice where directors of advice firms with impending complaints wind the firm down, so do not pay out on the claims, which then have to be handled […]

consolidator

Weir tests shareholder mood for simpler pay schemes

Following a history of shareholder unrest around their pay structure, Weir has introduced a new Restricted Share Awards plan. Ashley Hamilton Claxton, Head of Responsible Investment at Royal London Asset Management shares her professional opinion on this latest remuneration related move by the company. Read the article here. Past performance is not a guide to […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

The Wells Street Journal: Burrito Bonds and Brexit pizzas

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services Hungry for a deal  WSJ well knows there are more than a few strange investment propositions in the market and has heard it all – from storage sheds, to land mines, stamps and even clean air. Last week, WSJ was amused to […]

FCA holding £2.5m unclaimed compensation for land banking scam

The FCA is holding £2.5m in funds relating to a land banking scheme but the majority of investors owed compensation money have not come forward. A total of 870 investors placed £32.8m into unauthorised collective investment schemes operated from a company marketed as Countrywide Land Holdings between 2005 and 2010. The watchdog has now received […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com