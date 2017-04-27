Britain should axe state pensions for the rich, OECD says

The UK should cut the state pension for the wealthy and “free up resources” to give a boost to poorer retirees, a member of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has stated.
The OECD’s deputy director of employment, labour and social affairs Mark Pearson said by dropping the state pension for the 5 to 10 per cent of the richest citizens would give a significant boost to the pensions of the poor amid Britain’s ageing population, the FT reports.
Pearson said: “Faced with these pressures, are you going to ask people of working age to pay more, or people to work longer before they can claim their pension?”
He added: “Or another way to ensure an adequate pension is to think about whether the pension should only be paid to those who really need it, to ease the tyranny of the maths. Giving less [pension] to the people at the top would free up resources to increase general benefits.”
The UK retirement benefit currently stands at £6,359 a year for the basic state pension, and £8,296 for the new state pension, which was introduced last year. The OECD claims this is among the least generous benefit of its 35 member countries.
Menawhile, the Office for Budget Responsibility expects spending on the state pension to rise from 5 per cent of UK’s GDP in 2021-22 to 7.1 per cent by 2066-67.
Pensions is also expected to be a key element for debate in the June’s general election in the UK, especially on the fate of the triple lock – a guarantee to increase the state pension every year by the higher of inflation, average earnings or 2.5 per cent.
Pearson said the triple lock should be scrapped altogether because pensioners gain an advantage over other groups, suggesting state pensions should increase by either average earnings or prices.
Royal London director of policy Steve Webb disagrees with Pearson.
He says: “What happens to the rich has a knack of spreading and you could end up undermining the whole idea of a contributory system.”
UK state pension – least generous of our 35 member countries and the UK should consider axing the benefit for the rich. Now there’s an economists contradiction! Do they not realise ‘the rich’ already loose 40 or 45% of the benefit they have contributed to through their working life – in taxation back to the state!
What an idiot! The wealthiest pay more in and deserve a SP just as much as the next person. Stop paying benefits out to people that don’t deserve them and increase NI slowly to boost.
Id think taking state pension away from anyone who has Protection, enhancement or has breached their LTA would be reasonable. So far the over 50’s haven’t taken any hit at all.
I would add that to preserve the Public pensions they should be capped at £26,000 – average household income and escalation stopped at age 75. Unions would cry for a little but the threat of replacing them with an Autoenrolment scheme should shut them up.
“So far the over 50’s haven’t taken any hit at all.” I think there’s a fair sized group of ladies that would resent that statement……
Taking the state pension away from people who pass some arbitrary measurement of presumed wealth, dreamt up by a lifetime civil servant, sounds like some sort of communist decision from a banana republic.
To do so when the over paid, underworked, economically risk free, excessively high earners in the public sector have gleaned underserved, and often fraudulently acquired, final salary pension scheme benefits, which are largely funded by the rest of the tax paying public …. sounds like the stuff of civil war to me.
As I have said many times before – there is more than enough taxation revenue coming into the treasury, which enables us to afford ALL the benefits and public services that we could reasonably want. We are the fifth richest nation in the World.
The problem is that successive governments of both political persuasions have spent our money on the wrong things. The cynic in me says that they have spent our money on electoral issues which they thought would return them to power at each general election – buying votes if you wish.
The state pension is perfectly affordable, even at age 60 for all of our citizens, if only they would cease the fraudulent use of the final salary pension at the top salary levels of all public sector employments, such as early retirements. If they restricted the maximum public sector pension to £40,000 per annum per person it would save the treasury billions each year – but of course that might jeopardise their chance of re-election.
@ MontyG & PW
Exactly right. Anyway please define rich. In my book rich is anyone with £10 million liquid assets and over.
Anyway scrapping Foreign Aid should help a bit and what about the £350 million a week we will be saving (according to the Brexit Mafia) when we leave the EU. That should also ease the problem. (Or could it possibly be that we have been lied to?)
Strange how we all have our own definitions. My definition of rich is having £1 more than you could ever spend
Ps – So these Geniuses want to stop the ‘rich’ from having state pensions. They want to limit their private pension inputs with lifetime limits and contribution limits, they want to tax them more highly and reduce their tax allowances. I think what they really want is for there ‘rich’ just to leave and take their money and talent elsewhere. The French did it when Hollande became president – that’s why London is now the 5th largest French city. It looks like they may well go elsewhere accompanied by many of our own nationals. So there will be an exodus of the entrepreneurs, the wealth creators and those who spend the most to keep our economy running. OECD? Otherworldly, Ensemble of Complete, Dimwits.
The level of stupidity displayed by both politicians and so called think tanks is absolutely breathtaking in the way it completely ignores reality.
So the people that have paid for more in than anyone else both in TAX and NI should then not get anything. Those that have been responsible and provided for themselves should get ripped off for the benefit of those who have been irresponsible. I could go on, but the one thing that seems to utterly elude these people, is what eluded Hollande.
That the very wealthy, will up sticks and leave if you make things too unattractive for them, then instead of getting a very nice amount of income tax etc, you will get absolutely nothing, because even 99% of nothing is still nothing.
And that’s before you even consider the “fairness” of such a stupid idea. Have they not realised why Labour is totally unelectable currently?
Any change to the universal state pension based on means testing would just be the thin end of the wedge to ultimate abolition. If the UK is so hard up we can’t afford to look after our own, perhaps we should reduce foreign aid. After all does charity not begin at home?
As a 30 year old who has and will pay NIC’s all my working life, who is just about managing to buy a modest 2 bed flat with my partner and who will never benefit from a DB (aka golden egg) pension, I absolutely agree with this post. The problem being ‘the rich’ find loopholes, whilst those who have reached or exceeded the Lifetime Allowance would seem a ‘reasonable’ limit, you can bet many would fall just short of that amount. Everything’s relative though of course and ‘the rich’ will feel entitled to their £8000 a year (circa) as much as Joan from Blackpool (random example) who has perhaps never worked a day in her life. One thing is for sure though, for any there to be chance of my generation gaining the state pension we are entitled to, something has to be done.
Setting aside the rights and wrongs of such a proposition and just considering the mechanics raises questions. A large proportion of the population will have to be assessed, in order to establish in each tax year which 5% fall in/out of the “rich” bracket. That’ll be an appreciable administrative cost. And what exactly will the savings be? All the currently qualifying “rich” will be paying 40/45% tax on the pension – what rate if any, will the recipients pay? If spread among the whole remaining 95% any addition will be minimal – allocating to the poorest would make a more appreciable difference. Depending of course, having set up another process to establish who those folk are, if there’s anything at all left after further administrative costs.
The OECD seem to be missing a pertinent point in that they seem to treat the state pension as “a gift” from the Government. It is not-people have paid in over the years with the expectation of getting something back in return upon retirement regardless of how well or badly they have done during their working life-it is their entitlement.. I accept that now there is in reality no such thing as “National Insurance” as all the money goes into the same pot , and is in reality an extra income tax , however I doubt that any flavour of Government is prepared to admit this.