Bristol and London IFAs merge as deal flurry continues in 2018

Business-Handshake-Meeting-Deal-Low-Angular-700x450.jpgAdvice firms Paradigm Norton and The Red House Consulting have signed a merger deal as acquisitions continue apace in 2018.

The firms did not disclose the value of the deal, which gives Bristol-based Paradigm a further foothold in the London market, but said that had been at least a year in the making.

The deal means Paradigm now has a team of more than 55 across three offices.

Paradigm Norton chief executive Barry Horner says: “We are absolutely thrilled to be merging with The Red House, a firm we have watched for a number of years, who share our values, passion and commitment to delivering an excellent client experience.”

The pair have also set up a dedicated website about the merger. Paradigm Norton’s latest accounts show it made a £794,000 profit in 2017 – more than double the previous year;s margin – on turnover of more than £4.5m.

The merger is the latest in a busy 2018 so far for acquisitions, with consolidators like AFH and national planning firms like Standard Life’s 1825 already bringing new IFA businesses into their fold.

