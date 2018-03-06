Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Bring social risks into global stock analysis

Peter Rutter, Head of Equities at Royal London Asset Management, explains the importance of considering social risks when analysing stocks for selection, as including analysis from this angle can often provide some surprising results.

Read the article here.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Recommended

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
84

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

FCA building FCA fees
2

DFM placed into insolvency after FCA investigation

A troubled discretionary fund manager has been declared insolvent after the FCA expressed concerns over the future of client assets. The regulator applied to the High Court to place Beaufort Securities Limited and Beaufort Asset Clearing Services Limited into insolvency after assessing the firms’ finances. The regulator had previously limited the London-based DFM’s permissions so […]

UK Equity Income

Martin Cholwill considers how Brexit is weighing on the UK market. He explores how recent political developments could impact longer-term economic trends and ultimately UK equity investors, outlining the approach he is taking in this uncertain environment. Read more here Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Old Mutual contacts advisers for replatforming advice

Old Mutual Wealth has contacted advisers who use the Aviva platform to learn how it might prevent similar issues experienced by that provider happening in its own replatforming exercise. Aviva moved client assets onto its new platform in January. The platform went through a five-day blackout period and advisers complained of issues with client payments, […]

1

Trade body demands caution from regulators over language use

The Investment Association has criticised the FCA for misusing language in its asset management market study saying it could harm the reputation of fund managers. In the first installment of the asset management market study, published in November 2016, the FCA drew a clear conclusion on where active management fails to give value to clients. […]

Comments

    Leave a comment