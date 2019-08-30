Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Brexit providing a welcome boost for diversified investors

By

UK investors holding overseas equities could have seen their investments rise by as much as 14 per cent since the EU referendum, analysis shows.

Figures from Quilter show the value drop of the pound has led to particular benefits for diversified portfolios, especially investors holding US equities.

The S&P 500 has returned 61.87 per cent in sterling terms since July 2016, even though the index made a gain of 48.26 per cent in dollar terms, representing a 13.61 percentage points difference.

Quilter Investors portfolio manager Sacha Chorley says a volatile pound is unlikely to have the negative effect on portfolios UK investors expect.

He says: “When your own currency weakens the natural instinct is often to assume this will have a negative impact on your investment portfolio. As this analysis shows that isn’t always the case and in fact it can be beneficial for globally diversified investors.

“While the pound has fallen rather spectacularly as the threat of a no deal Brexit looms large, investors with sterling denominated overseas assets have enjoyed a Brexit boost to their returns.”

UK businesses pessimistic as Brexit saga continues

Sterling has been the worst performing currency across the globe this year meaning overseas investment values are continuing to rise in value thanks to exchange rates.

The figures show over one month, three month, year-to-date, one year and three year periods, sterling returns have outperformed those from local currencies across every major market index.

Chorley adds: “What this data does show is that it is crucial investors don’t have a home market bias, and instead look to diversify their portfolios with a healthy allocation to global equities.

“Just as international companies offer exposure to a diverse range of business opportunities, international currency exposure can offer exposure to a wide range of economic opportunities and help reduce unintended domestic biases. As proven, the difference in returns can be hugely significant.”

Recommended
2

Danby Bloch: Should advice firms employ or contract?

From workplace culture to business development, there’s much firms must consider around employing advisers Employee advisers are the future – the era of the self-employed adviser is coming to an end. That’s the view you will hear from most people who run financial advice companies. Increasingly, advisers seem to be moving to become employees – […]
4

FCA survives complaint over adviser poaching failures

The FCA has continually “fobbed off” concerns that firms are directly poaching each other’s clients, a complainant from an advice firm has told the Complaints Commissioner. The complainant, classed as a sole trader, says the regulator should have acted when they complained their clients were poached by a larger IFA firm, Firm X. The poaching concerns […]

Pension-Pensioner-Elderly-Older-People-700x450.jpg
1

Boomers want to pass on wealth but worry about savings drain

The majority of Baby Boomers believe passing on wealth to children is important, but worry about the effect it could have on their retirement prospects, Aegon research says. The provider asked 650 adults born between 1946 and 1964 what their priorities are and the key retirement challenges they face. Over half, 54 per cent, of […]

First-time-home-house-buyers-mortgage-700.jpg

First-time buyer numbers rise

First-time buyer numbers were up in London, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales during the second quarter, the latest figures from UK Finance show. The capital saw the smallest increase in first-time buyer mortgage completions of all four regions covered by the data, with a rise of just 1.2 per cent year on year to 9,960. […]

pov 058

The evolution of Vanguard Adviser’s Alpha: from portfolios to people

Relationship management is the path to client satisfaction. In this paper, Vanguard Investment Strategy Group explores how advisers can differentiate themselves from their competitors. Read the full article, and also find out about our upcoming symposium and workshops. Important information: This information is directed at professional investors and should not be distributed to, or relied […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Prudential in £1.5bn damages claim over Asia staff exits

Prudential is fighting back against a former rainmaker in the Singapore courts, claiming he orchestrated the mass defection of more than 200 staff to competitor Aviva. The London-headquartered insurer is seeking S$2.5bn(£1.5bn) in damages from Peter Tan Shou Yi, according to Bloomberg, over alleged deception in 2016, when he told Prudential he had no intention […]

LC&F administrators say investors could only get 25% on money back

Bondholders who invested in collapsed mini-bond provider London Capital and Finance could get back just a quarter of their investment, administrators have warned. Administrators from Smith and Williamson say they are “hopeful” the figure may increase but do not consider it appropriate to make “more definite predictions” prior to the assessment of further evidence. LC&F […]

UK businesses pessimistic as Brexit saga continues

UK businesses are seeing confidence ebb away as the Brexit saga continues, with consumers also feeling pessimistic, latest data suggests. Reuters reports a 12 percentage point slide in The Lloyds Bank Business Barometer, which fell from 13 per cent to 1 per cent in July. The last time it was that low was in December […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com