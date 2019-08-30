Brexit providing a welcome boost for diversified investors

UK investors holding overseas equities could have seen their investments rise by as much as 14 per cent since the EU referendum, analysis shows.

Figures from Quilter show the value drop of the pound has led to particular benefits for diversified portfolios, especially investors holding US equities.

The S&P 500 has returned 61.87 per cent in sterling terms since July 2016, even though the index made a gain of 48.26 per cent in dollar terms, representing a 13.61 percentage points difference.

Quilter Investors portfolio manager Sacha Chorley says a volatile pound is unlikely to have the negative effect on portfolios UK investors expect.

He says: “When your own currency weakens the natural instinct is often to assume this will have a negative impact on your investment portfolio. As this analysis shows that isn’t always the case and in fact it can be beneficial for globally diversified investors.

“While the pound has fallen rather spectacularly as the threat of a no deal Brexit looms large, investors with sterling denominated overseas assets have enjoyed a Brexit boost to their returns.”

Sterling has been the worst performing currency across the globe this year meaning overseas investment values are continuing to rise in value thanks to exchange rates.

The figures show over one month, three month, year-to-date, one year and three year periods, sterling returns have outperformed those from local currencies across every major market index.

Chorley adds: “What this data does show is that it is crucial investors don’t have a home market bias, and instead look to diversify their portfolios with a healthy allocation to global equities.

“Just as international companies offer exposure to a diverse range of business opportunities, international currency exposure can offer exposure to a wide range of economic opportunities and help reduce unintended domestic biases. As proven, the difference in returns can be hugely significant.”