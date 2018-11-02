Money Marketing
View more on these topics

How will Brexit hit your portfolios?

By

How should advisers protect clients from a potential Brexit shock to their portfolios?

In the latest edition of Money Marketing’s series of live debates, MM Wired, Chelsea Financial Services managing director Darius McDermott, Platforum consultant Danby Bloch and Square Mile’s head of investment Jason Broomer discussed what the different forms of Brexit could mean for investors and how advisers can prepare their clients.

Broomer and Square Mile recently surveyed a host of UK fund managers on what flavour of Brexit would be most beneficial to most share, and how sensitive their portfolios are to Brexit.

The results were highly polarised.

Broomer said: “One thing that we can draw from this survey: these people are highly incentivized to know the answers of the implications on stock market and seeing as they had such diverse answers, we can now say with the certainty, that no one knows.”

Watch Money Marketing’s debate with investment experts on the impact of Brexit here

Keeping a wide bucket

Despite the panelists concluding, that just one thing is certain when it comes to Brexit – uncertainty – they offered some tips to safeguard portfolios. First and foremost: diversification.

McDermott said: “In a world, where we don’t know what areas are going to outperform, be diversified, have good mixture of asset classes and geographies.”

McDermott added that he would like to keep “a reasonable bucket of liquidity.”

Bloch agreed, saying “diversification has to be right,” but adding that he would not exit the UK altogether.

He said: “The UK stock market it is not exactly very highly priced at the moment and I would like to keep some of my money there”.

McDermott added: “History teaches us that uncertainty opens up opportunity. Maybe we get a good Brexit and sterling goes roaring off. If there’s a default to World Trade Organisation rules in March, I think you could see substantial opportunities, particularly in UK equities.”

Brexit isn’t the only source of uncertainty, however. In the case of changes on domestic political scene and Labour seizing power if the Conservatives come back with a bad deal, financial planners would be “extremely busy” with navigating all the changes that would follow.

McDermott said: “There would be huge changes to pensions, ISAs, simple tax and saving products. Mainstream UK industry would come under severe scrutiny and potential threat.”

For more expert insight and analysis on the UK investment landcape, visit the UK Edge

The right perspective

Consensus across the panel said that when it comes to investment risk, Brexit is a event, rather than the event planners should be focused on.

Bloch said the advice firm he chairs, Helm Godfrey, has not made any Brexit-inspired “huge changes to portfolios”.

He says: “We are not panicking, effectively.”

Advisers might find that their clients have their own preconceived ideas on what Brexit might do to their investments. That is when advisers’ professional skills come into play. According to Bloch, managing investor expectations is one of the core skills of financial advisers.

He says: “Financial advisers are getting better and better at it, as they use risk profiling tools, techniques and discussions to take a client though possible risks scenarios that could occur. And frankly, Brexit is one of many risks that their portfolio faces.”

He adds: “The most important planning is cashflow forecasting and planning. It is absolutely crucial in helping people to understand, what they can afford to take hits on and how much they can’t afford to take hits. These are really crucial issues and that is how advisers are really successfully doing this job.”

Recommended

Budget briefcase illustration

Budget 2018: Personal allowance and higher rate tax thresholds increased

The personal allowance will rise to £12,500 from April 2019, chancellor Philip Hammond has announced in today’s Budget. This means a basic-rate taxpayer will pay £1,205 less tax in 2019-20 than in 2010-11. The higher rate tax threshold will also increase to £50,000 in April 2019, a year before expected. It was announced 1m fewer […]

Parliament-UK-Government-Dusk-700.jpg

Where will Hammond look to make savings from pensions?

Having described pension tax breaks as “eye-wateringly expensive”, it would be no surprise to see them bear the brunt of the chancellor’s attempts to balance the books at next week’s Budget. But just because you can do something, it does not necessarily mean you should. Chancellor Philip Hammond should be well aware of this in […]
5

Advice firms step up post-Brexit Europe plans

British politicians may be struggling to finalise a deal for leaving the EU, but the country’s financial advice industry is getting on with making its plans regardless. While arguments and protests are still raging over Brexit, UK-based wealth managers, financial advisers, insurance brokers and others in the financial advice industry appear to have accepted the […]

Protection-shelter-umbrella

TPR bans two trustees over scam suspicions

The Pensions Regulator has banned Stephen Alexander Ward and Anthony Salih from acting as trustees after they allowed millions of pounds to be put into suspected scam investments. The trustees put pension savers’ money into eucalyptus farms, hotel rooms on an African island and car park bays. TPR’s Determinations Panel found that both men lacked […]

Energy efficiency and secured commercial property bonds

Zilla Chan, Senior Credit Analyst and Matthew Franklin, Credit Analyst present our latest research article focusing on energy efficiency and secured commercial property bonds. With the introduction of new Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) regulation the analysts have taken the lead in corresponding with a range of issuers on the new regulation. Read the full […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Scam claims managers ordered to wind down

Two fraudulent companies that claimed to be able to recover funds for people who had lost money in alternative investment schemes have been ordered into liquidation by the High Court. Asset Recovery Associates Limited was incorporated as a private company in July 2011. The linked company, Asset Recovery Resources Limited, was incorporated the following December. […]

AFH Alan Hudson 700

AFH secures record aquisition of £230m firm

Advice firm consolidator AFH has shelled out £7.7m on its 16th acquisition of the year, which will bring a further 2,500 clients to its business. The group announced the acquisition of Mainstone-based Core Financial Services today. The deal adds £230m to AFH’s funds under management and is the largest in its 27-year history. Core chief […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com