Brexit minister admits sector impact assessments don’t exist

By

Brexit minister David Davis has admitted that impact assessments across a number of sectors do not exist, despite being promised to parliament.

Davis had previously refused to release its internal studies on the impact of Brexit, but said there was analysis of 58 sectors, including asset management, banking and fintech.

He said at the time sectoral analysis was useful because it provided a structured approach to economy-wide analysis and reflects the way businesses and stakeholders organise themselves.

However, following a unanimous vote by MPs to make the analysis public, Davis admitted in a letter to the chair of the Exiting the European Union committee “it is not the case that 58 sectoral impact assessments exist.”

The letter was published by the committee on Monday.

FCA readies itself for EU withdrawal

“It is a wide mix of qualitative and quantitative analysis, contained in a range of documents developed at different times since the referendum,” Davis told Hilary Benn.

Therefore, Davis argues, it will take time for the committee to collate.

The information examines the nature of activity in the sectors, how trade is currently conducted and considers the alternatives after the UK leaves, plus looks at existing precedents.

Davis also calls for a meeting with Benn for reassurance that the information that the department holds does not enter the public domain.

Davis has been given until Tuesday to release his department’s analysis of Brexit’s impact on the UK industry.

