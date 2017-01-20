Brexit: May says she will keep financial services in the UK

Prime Minister Theresa May has said that she wants to keep financial services in the City of London when she negotiates the UK’s exit from the European Union.

The comments come as several major banks confirmed they were preparing staff relocations to the Continent after hearing that the Government plans to leave the single market, meaning that there is little chance of firms retaining passporting rights.

The industry pays upwards of £60bn a year in taxes, Bloomberg reports.

“I value financial services in the City of London, and I want to ensure that we can keep financial services in the City of London,” May told Bloomberg from Davos. “I believe that we will do just that.”

May listed asset managers among the financial services businesses that are of “huge value” to the British economy.

In a speech to delegates at Davos on Thursday, May argued that companies must help deliver globalisation that works for everyone, not just an elite few, and part of this included paying their fair share of tax.

The comments came just two days after May warned the EU that the UK would become a tax haven if it did not deliver the country a satisfactory Brexit deal.