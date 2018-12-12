Money Marketing
Brexit impacts being felt more strongly

Commenting on recent Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data, Melanie Baker, Senior Economist at Royal London Asset Management believes the impacts of Brexit are beginning to be felt more strongly as respondents flagged subdued business and consumer spending.

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

