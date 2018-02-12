Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Brexit hits fund manager pay

By

Spotlight on charges 700x450.jpgBrexit has been blamed for pay in the UK asset management industry flatlining as remuneration globally in the industry rises.

UK employees took home average pay of $134,000 (£99,000) in 2017, the same figure as the previous year, according to salary benchmarking company Emolument.

In contrast, US asset management workers saw pay increase 7.3 per cent from $150,000 to $161,000 over the same period, the Financial Times reports. In Europe, pay rose to €111,000 ($133,000) from €106,000 in 2016.

Globally total pay rose an average 5 per cent in 2017 with buoyant markets driving up fund manager revenues.

However, in the UK, companies are keeping a tighter control on their cost base until the impact of Brexit becomes clearer, the Financial Times reports.

Recommended

Boardroom-Hire-Hiring-Appointment-General-700x450.jpg

Diversity and pay under spotlight in new UK corporate governance rules

UK-listed companies face tighter rules around executive pay, diversity and shareholder votes under a shake-up of the UK Corporate Governance Code. The Financial Reporting Council released its proposed changes to the code today in response to a Government green paper released late last year. The FRC says boards need to be more specific about actions […]

2

Which firms are winning the race on wealth management?

Traditional wealth managers have proved themselves to be scalable and profitable businesses despite the hype caused by robo-advice models, analysts say. Wealth managers have also been shown to be more robust than pure asset managers amid mounting pressure on fund performance and fees. While Hargreaves Lansdown and St James’s Place continue to make the headlines […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
80

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Advisers and networks are charging wildly different prices for advising on defined benefit to defined contribution pension transfers, Money Marketing research suggests. As well as a split between charging on a time cost or percentage basis, some firms appear to be charging as much as two times more than others. Firms that offer pension transfer […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Schroders duo among managers to lose ‘alpha’ status

Schroders equity duo Nick Kirrage and Kevin Murphy are among the big-name fund managers to lose their FE Alpha Manager title in this year’s rebalance. In total, 26 fund managers lost their FE Alpha Manager rating in 2018. The rating is awarded to the top 10 per cent of UK retail fund managers according to […]

Investment
1

Investment Uncovered: How ETFs will transform the future of wealth management

A great migration from active to passive is happening, with many benefits for advisers and clients Demand for passives has seen another record year. Research from BlackRock shows that $81bn (£57bn) was poured into ETFs across Europe in the 12 months to the beginning of January, with investors tilting exposure towards emerging markets and European […]

Comments

    Leave a comment