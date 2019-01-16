Brexit defeat for May sees pound jump but further uncertainty looms

Last night, prime minister Theresa May suffered a historic defeat, with MPs overwhelmingly rejecting her proposed Brexit deal. As the Labour Party hit back with a no-confidence motion to be debated today, leading investment experts discuss the chaotic road ahead.

Richard Buxton, head of UK equities, Merian Global Investors

With the no confidence vote in the government, and against the backdrop of a commitment by the prime minister to work constructively across parliament to seek some form of consensus, there is, in my view, an increasing likelihood that a ruinous no-deal Brexit is likely to be averted.

In recent days, sterling has strengthened against the US dollar and the euro, as investors increasingly perceived that the risk of the UK leaving the EU without a deal was receding as parliament asserted its authority.

The UK equity market has similarly strengthened recently, with the strongest bounces seen in more domestically focused companies such as retailers.

Notwithstanding increasing optimism that a no-deal scenario can now be avoided – there is clearly no mandate for that outcome, either – continuing uncertainty over Brexit will remain a significant “handbrake” on the UK economy and UK stock market. Only when certainty over the UK’s future relationship with the EU emerges is business confidence and investment, and indeed consumer confidence, likely to return. Until such a time, the “handbrake” will, I believe, remain obstinately jammed. Any extension of the Article 50 process would, in my view, simply perpetuate the present impasse.

In the event of some form of the government’s deal ultimately garnering sufficient support to pass through the House of Commons, I believe sterling would once again strengthen, although I do not see it regaining pre-referendum levels versus the US dollar or the euro; a strengthening in the region of 5-8 per cent would seem more likely than the approximately 15 per cent rally by the pound that would be required to regain those pre-referendum highs.