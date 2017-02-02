Brexit countdown begins as MPs back Article 50 Bill



MPs have backed the European Union Bill by a majority of 384, allowing the Government to push ahead with Brexit.

Yesterday’s vote saw a result of 498 in favour of the Bill to 114, the BBC reports.

The Labour leadership supported the Bill but the Scottish National Party, Liberal Democrats and Plaid Cymru opposed. Forty-seven Labour MPs and former Conservative chancellor Ken Clarke also reportedly opposed.

Prime Minister Theresa May intends to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty by 31 March, when formal negotiations with the EU will start.

The Bill will return to the House of Commons next week before being scrutinised by the House of Lords.