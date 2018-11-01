Brexit banter and baby talk: The Wells Street Journal

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services

Aim your punches at Brexit

If any Money Marketing readers are looking to take out their political frustrations, WSJ can offer a fantastic suggestion. It has been heard that “Brexfit” classes are on offer at Gymbox in London, where workers can switch up their normal routines and join classes including a circuit workout featuring the “Theresa May Sack Race”, “Jacob Rees-Logg Lifts” and “Politico Headslammer”, in which participants slam balls on to pictures of May and Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Gymbox boss Marc Diaper has said the theme for the workouts was chosen based on responses to a members’ poll of their main frustrations. WSJ was also amused to hear of a “Cameron Quitters’ Corner” set-up in the gym, named after May’s predecessor.

Double trouble

WSJ sends warm congratulations to FinalytiQ director Abraham Okusanya and his wife on the birth of their twin girls this week. WSJ saw on Twitter that no fewer than 90 people had sent well wishes, with the focus on twins generally soon taking over the discussion.

There was some confusion between Okusanya and Red Circle Financial Planning’s Darren Cooke on just how many sets of twins Cooke has. It transpired Cooke has none and WSJ is supportive that Okusanya can blame baby brain for this one. Then came congratulations from Perceptive Planning’s Phil Billingham. It seems Billingham has not just one, but in fact four sets of twins “in his life”. That would appear to encompass children, nieces and grandchildren.

One commentator congratulated Okusanya on the birth of “two junior IFAs”. This WSJ correspondent feels it’s too early in the day to draw the attention back to work…

Out of context

‘We crave the info in your massive brainy heads…’ The Lang Cat’s Mark Locke asks advisers, paraplanners and admin staff to take a Twitter survey ‘Losing our money is not the only thing we should be worried about’ Maya on Money’s Maya Fisher-French responds to claims that serial killers are more active in a bear market ‘Just rolls off the tongue, that one’ Satis Asset Management’s David Hearne learns the lifetime allowance next tax year will be £1,054,720

Separated at birth Pimfa director of strategic partnerships Richard Adler

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane

Send your suggestions to @mm_wsj.