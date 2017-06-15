Brexit: Over 40% of EU City workers planning to leave UK

Forty three per cent of EU City workers are planning to leave the UK before the intended deadline for Brexit negotiations in 2019.
A survey by law firm Baker McKenzie listed financial services among the top three sectors to be hit as it noted 88 per cent of EU City workers felt more vulnerable to workplace discrimination since the Brexit vote.
City workplaces have failed to supply workers with information on social security and pensions rights since Brexit, according to 55 per cent of respondents.
Across sectors 56 per cent of skilled EU workers were planning a move from the UK with 84 per cent of healthcare workers eyeing the door and 64 per cent of tech, media and telecoms workers.
The survey questioned EU27 nationals educated at degree level or higher who in FTSE 250 companies or businesses with revenues over £50m.
Baker McKenzie employment partner Stephen Ratcliffe warns companies could face a significant skills shortage in the near future.
He adds that discrimination was a key driver for those planning to leave.
“Employers should be refreshing their anti-discrimination policies, particularly in the context of recruitment, and offering their staff support as they face the consequences of Brexit.”
The Investment Association has previously reported that 11 per cent of the asset management workforce is made up of EU nationals and warned that the industry relies on the UK remaining open and attractive to global talent.
Before we should judge the value of these findings we need to say the questions asked – those of us who remember ‘Yes, Prime Minister’ will remember Sir Humphreys quite brilliant object lesson in how to craft survey questions to get the result the individual/organisation commissioning the piece of work wants! I’m sure if I am casually asked I could come up with a whole list of things I could be considering to but will they ever happen – unlikely!
And that should read “see the questions” – apologies and for those who will mark me down for my grammar I’ve also noticed a missing apostrophe! Have a good day!