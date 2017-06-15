Brexit: Over 40% of EU City workers planning to leave UK

Forty three per cent of EU City workers are planning to leave the UK before the intended deadline for Brexit negotiations in 2019.

A survey by law firm Baker McKenzie listed financial services among the top three sectors to be hit as it noted 88 per cent of EU City workers felt more vulnerable to workplace discrimination since the Brexit vote.

City workplaces have failed to supply workers with information on social security and pensions rights since Brexit, according to 55 per cent of respondents.

Across sectors 56 per cent of skilled EU workers were planning a move from the UK with 84 per cent of healthcare workers eyeing the door and 64 per cent of tech, media and telecoms workers.

The survey questioned EU27 nationals educated at degree level or higher who in FTSE 250 companies or businesses with revenues over £50m.