Confusion reigns over KID requirements for bonds
New European rules are causing some “damaging” effects just a month after coming into force
The UK is set to argue the case for “mutual recognition” of financial services rules in Brexit negotiations with the EU, with Chancellor Philip Hammond tipped to endorse the proposals in a speech next week. The Brexit plans, which are reportedly backed by the government and the Bank of England, would provide an alternative “equivalence” […]
In the public’s imagination, the stereotypical adviser is, lamentably, a middle-aged, middle-class white man running a traditional business. That traditional business, Joe Public would assert, probably comes with a traditional world-view when it comes to issues like immigration, sovereignty and European “bureaucracy”. The results of a Money Marketing research project canvassing adviser views on Brexit […]
Financial advisers, it would seem, just want the UK to get on with Brexit. These are the findings of Money Marketing’s latest survey, in which we questioned nearly 400 advisers up and down the country about their view on the most significant political change the UK has seen for decades. Despite the group leaning toward […]
The FCA says advisers will “take more care” giving advice following regulatory interventions in light of the British Steel Pension Scheme saga. Minutes from the regulator’s board meeting held on 6 and 7 December 2017 show the issues with the British Steel scheme were discussed. Despite criticism from the Work & Pensions Committee on the […]
FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey is calling on regulators to put a memorandum of understanding style agreement in place for the UK’s departure from the EU by March, warning both economies will suffer without one. Speaking at the Future of the City dinner in London on Monday, Bailey said mutual recognition on regulations would ensure […]
The FCA has appointed its chief operating officer Nausicaa Delfas to the new role of executive director of international, where she will be leading the FCA’s response to the Brexit process. In addition to overseeing the operation of withdrawal from the EU, Delfas will be responsible for developing the FCA’s international engagement strategies, and overseeing […]
JP Morgan has said it could lose a quarter of its 16,000-strong UK workforce if we do not achieve regulatory equivalence with the EU after Brexit. Chief executive Jamie Dimon says that while it had previously revised down its estimates of the number of job losses that could result from Brexit, the long-term prospects for […]
The cost of pensions tax relief for employers is £950m higher than originally estimated for the 2016/17 financial year according to figures published by HM Revenue and Customs. Its updated estimates on the cost of tax relief show the bill for relief on National Insurance Contributions for employers is higher than previously thought. Meanwhile the […]
The chair of the influential Treasury committee has criticised the Government’s failure to publish a paper on the future of financial services after Brexit as sending “all the wrong signals”. The Government had previously promised to publish “sector impact assessments”, which have been repeatedly delayed. Indeed, in November last year, Brexit minister David Davis admitted […]
Typical transfer values for defined benefit scheme members remained high during 2017, ending the year at £236,000, according to Xafinity’s latest data. This was little changed from the end of 2016 when the figure was £234,000 the Xafinity Transfer Value Index shows. However there was some volatility over the year as the difference between the […]
Fund managers are holding discussions with the Treasury to get favourable tax treatments if they move billions of pounds of cash from Europe to the UK after Brexit. It is understood a group of asset managers is asking the government about repatriating UK investors’ money if the EU changes the regulation of the UK investment […]
Remaining in a future customs union with the EU after Brexit appears to have been left on the table by the Government in correspondence between the Chancellor and the chair of an influential group of MPs. Treasury select committee head Nicky Morgan wrote to Chancellor Philip Hammond last month to clarify, among other things, evidence […]
The Government is braced for the likes of Paris, Frankfurt and Luxembourg to launch a new fight to win a fund management business from London after Brexit. According to the Financial Times, a French-backed move to limit the access British managers have to EU funds is feared by ministers and Bank of England officials. A […]
Investment leaders have given Mifid II a mixed welcome as the new EU regulations come into force today. The regulations are designed to improve consumer protection and accountability when investing. Speaking on the BBC’s Today programme this morning, trading platform Liquidnet’s market structure head Rebecca Healey said the rules would improve transparency of investment costs […]
Firms and funds solely regulated in the UK by the FCA will need to give the regulator notice the day before the UK officially exits the EU if they want to benefit from a temporary permissions regime, proposed by the Government today. While an implementation period is still yet to be agreed, a statement from […]
UK investors are weighing up the potential disruption politics will have on their decision making in 2018, and it is not all about Brexit. High-profile money managers such as Richard Buxton have expressed concern about the layers of reform the UK Government needs to take control of, including solving issues with housing supply and finding […]
This year more than double the number of companies have announced plans to relocate jobs due to Brexit compared to 2016. Last year 12 financial services firms announced that around 12,500 jobs would move out of the UK as a consequence of Brexit, but while the number of firms has risen to 26, the total […]
FCA chief Andrew Bailey has urged policymakers to secure the future of long-term pensions and insurance contracts after Brexit by avoiding the ‘cliff-edge’ removal of passporting rights. Passporting rights are often needed to pay out on pensions and other contracts for expats or from firms with headquarters overseas. Treasury select committee chair Nicky Morgan and […]
The pound was up in early morning trading on news the UK has reached an agreement with the EU on the Brexit bill, paving the way for trade talks to proceed next month. The Brexit ‘divorce bill’ will reportedly amount to between €45bn and €55bn, the Telegraph reports. Sterling soared to a two-month high, up 0.6 per […]
