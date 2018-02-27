Money Marketing

Brexit

UK looks to align City regulations with EU in Brexit talks

The UK is set to argue the case for “mutual recognition” of financial services rules in Brexit negotiations with the EU, with Chancellor Philip Hammond tipped to endorse the proposals in a speech next week. The Brexit plans, which are reportedly backed by the government and the Bank of England, would provide an alternative “equivalence” […]

Editor’s note: Brexit views boil down to business for advisers

In the public’s imagination, the stereotypical adviser is, lamentably, a middle-aged, middle-class white man running a traditional business. That traditional business, Joe Public would assert, probably comes with a traditional world-view when it comes to issues like immigration, sovereignty and European “bureaucracy”. The results of a Money Marketing research project canvassing adviser views on Brexit […]

FCA names chief operating officer as Brexit head

The FCA has appointed its chief operating officer Nausicaa Delfas to the new role of executive director of international, where she will be leading the FCA’s response to the Brexit process. In addition to overseeing the operation of withdrawal from the EU, Delfas will be responsible for developing the FCA’s international engagement strategies, and overseeing […]

JP Morgan warns on job cuts if Brexit regulations diverge

JP Morgan has said it could lose a quarter of its 16,000-strong UK workforce if we do not achieve regulatory equivalence with the EU after Brexit. Chief executive Jamie Dimon says that while it had previously revised down its estimates of the number of job losses that could result from Brexit, the long-term prospects for […]

Pension tax relief forecast to reach £41bn

The cost of pensions tax relief for employers is £950m higher than originally estimated for the 2016/17 financial year according to figures published by HM Revenue and Customs. Its updated estimates on the cost of tax relief show the bill for relief on National Insurance Contributions for employers is higher than previously thought. Meanwhile the […]

Govt shelves Brexit financial services paper

The chair of the influential Treasury committee has criticised the Government’s failure to publish a paper on the future of financial services after Brexit as sending “all the wrong signals”. The Government had previously promised to publish “sector impact assessments”, which have been repeatedly delayed. Indeed, in November last year, Brexit minister David Davis admitted […]

Transfer values stay at historic highs into 2018

Typical transfer values for defined benefit scheme members remained high during 2017, ending the year at £236,000, according to Xafinity’s latest data. This was little changed from the end of 2016 when the figure was £234,000 the Xafinity Transfer Value Index shows. However there was some volatility over the year as the difference between the […]

Govt leaves long-term customs union on table after Brexit

Remaining in a future customs union with the EU after Brexit appears to have been left on the table by the Government in correspondence between the Chancellor and the chair of an influential group of MPs. Treasury select committee head Nicky Morgan wrote to Chancellor Philip Hammond last month to clarify, among other things, evidence […]

‘Bizarre at best’: Industry offers mixed reaction as Mifid II comes into force

Investment leaders have given Mifid II a mixed welcome as the new EU regulations come into force today. The regulations are designed to improve consumer protection and accountability when investing. Speaking on the BBC’s Today programme this morning, trading platform Liquidnet’s market structure head Rebecca Healey said the rules would improve transparency of investment costs […]

FCA expecting passporting to continue post-Brexit

Firms and funds solely regulated in the UK by the FCA will need to give the regulator notice the day before the UK officially exits the EU if they want to benefit from a temporary permissions regime, proposed by the Government today. While an implementation period is still yet to be agreed, a statement from […]

How politics will impact investors in 2018

UK investors are weighing up the potential disruption politics will have on their decision making in 2018, and it is not all about Brexit. High-profile money managers such as Richard Buxton have expressed concern about the layers of reform the UK Government needs to take control of, including solving issues with housing supply and finding […]

Brexit: Number of firms announcing relocation plans doubles in 2017

This year more than double the number of companies have announced plans to relocate jobs due to Brexit compared to 2016. Last year 12 financial services firms announced that around 12,500 jobs would move out of the UK as a consequence of Brexit, but while the number of firms has risen to 26, the total […]

FCA chief: Brexit passporting rights need to be solved

FCA chief Andrew Bailey has urged policymakers to secure the future of long-term pensions and insurance contracts after Brexit by avoiding the ‘cliff-edge’ removal of passporting rights. Passporting rights are often needed to pay out on pensions and other contracts for expats or from firms with headquarters overseas. Treasury select committee chair Nicky Morgan and […]

Sterling soars on Brexit breakthrough

The pound was up in early morning trading on news the UK has reached an agreement with the EU on the Brexit bill, paving the way for trade talks to proceed next month. The Brexit ‘divorce bill’ will reportedly amount to between €45bn and €55bn, the Telegraph reports. Sterling soared to a two-month high, up 0.6 per […]

