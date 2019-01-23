Money Marketing
Brewin Dolphin assets take hit after market volatility

By

Brewin Dolphin saw drops in both assets under management and income last quarter, according to its latest trading statement.

Total funds closed at £39.5bn – a 7.7 per cent drop, and discretionary funds reduced by 7.2 per cent to £34.9bn.

The company attributed the drops to negative market movements, with “Red October” having an impact on many managers’ final quarter results.

Inflows to Brewins’ discretionary business were £500m – an increase of 5.3 per cent – slightly ahead of its 5 per cent target for the 2018 financial year.

The wealth manager saw total income of £77.7m – a 1.6 per cent decrease year on year. The DFM however saw an increase from its in-house financial planning arm, where income grew 3.3 per cent to £6.2m.

The wealth manager has been expanding into financial planning,  also with hires and acquisitions – most recently that of Hampshire-based IFA firm Allwin Tax Planners and Portfolio Managers last month.

Chief Executive David Nicol says: “The first quarter has been characterised by lower market levels and ongoing macro-economic uncertainty. Against this backdrop, net discretionary inflows have remained strong and ahead of our 5 per cent target, albeit intermediary client activity has slowed whilst intermediaries and their clients assess the current environment.”

Nicol then said that the company “remains confident in our business model, strategy and long-term growth prospects”.

