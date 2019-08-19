Money Marketing
Brewin Dolphin opens Tunbridge Wells office

By

People in front of a bright keyhole openingBrewin Dolphin has continued its expansion in the Southeast with a new office in Royal Tunbridge Wells.

The office will be managed by current Reigate office head Lee Clark, who will also continue to head up operations in Reigate.

The office will be partly staffed by employees relocating from Brewin’s London and Reigate offices with existing clients in the local area, but Brewin will alos be on the look out for new financial planning and investment management clients.

Clark says: “We are thrilled to open up in Royal Tunbridge Wells to serve the financial needs of those in the area. We’re seeing an increasing need for trusted and expert advisers to take the strain from those who need help with their finances in these uncertain times. We look forward to becoming a part of the local community.”

Regional director William Hepburne-Scott says: “The advice gap is real, and changes such as pension freedoms have meant seeking advice at key moments in your life has never been more important.”

