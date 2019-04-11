Money Marketing
Brewin Dolphin poaches Coutts wealth manager for West End team

By

Brewin Dolphin has appointed Anthony Rawlinson as wealth director for its West End team.

Rawlinson is the fifth recent appointment after a wave of new hires into the “1762 from Brewin Dolphin” financial planning proposition.

Rawlinson joined Brewin Dolphin from Coutts & Co, where he worked as a discretionary portfolio manager for seven years.

Before that, Rawlinson was a head of private banking for Standard Chartered Bank in Abu Dhabi and ran his own corporate finance advisory firm with offices in London and Dubai.

Originally trained by N M Rothchild & Sons in London, Rawlinson then spent seven years in Asia working for Jardine Fleming Holdings.

Brewin Dolphin financial planning managing director Nick Fitzgerald says: “In unprecedented times and with ongoing uncertainty, there is an ever-present need for over-arching expert financial advice, which we seek to provide with trusted partners.

“Each new hire brings something different to the 1762 from Brewin Dolphin’ proposition, with a diverse range of different skills and expertise. Anthony has considerable experience in facilitating fantastic care and value to his clients and will be a great asset to the team”.

Rawlinson comments: “I’m really pleased to join Brewin Dolphin at this exciting growth stage after the launch of 1762. The ability to offer high level wealth structuring and investment solution choice whilst driving down total suffered cost, is game-changing, and I’m delighted to be part of the team”.

