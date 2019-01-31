Brewin Dolphin makes another hire in planning push for high-net-worths

Furqan-Sheikh

Discretionary manager and financial planner Brewin Dolphin has made another hire as it looks to expands its newly opened advice proposition for high-net-worth clients.

Brewin has brought in Furqan Sheikh from Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management to bolster its fledgling office in St. James’, London, which now has 27 staff.

The new office opened last year, combining financial planning and investment management services for clients with “complex financial needs” as part of a proposition the firm has branded 1762 from Brewin Dolphin.

Brewin Dolphin financial planning income jumps 18%

Managing director of financial planning Nick Fitzgerald says:“We are thrilled that somebody of Furqan’s calibre has joined us. His expertise and specialist knowledge, along with his established reputation will prove invaluable as we continue to enhance our new 1762 from Brewin Dolphin proposition and grow our private client office in St James’s”.

Sheikh says: “I’m really pleased to join Brewin Dolphin at this exciting growth stage…Brewin Dolphin is a company renowned for building long-term client relationships and professional connections and I’m delighted to be part of the team.”