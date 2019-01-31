Money Marketing
Brewin Dolphin makes another hire in planning push for high-net-worths

By
Furqan-Sheikh

Discretionary manager and financial planner Brewin Dolphin has made another hire as it looks to expands its newly opened advice proposition for high-net-worth clients.

Brewin has brought in Furqan Sheikh from Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management to bolster its fledgling office in St. James’, London, which now has 27 staff.

The new office opened last year, combining financial planning and investment management services for clients with “complex financial needs” as part of a proposition the firm has branded 1762 from Brewin Dolphin.

Brewin Dolphin financial planning income jumps 18%

Managing director of financial planning Nick Fitzgerald says:“We are thrilled that somebody of Furqan’s calibre has joined us. His expertise and specialist knowledge, along with his established reputation will prove invaluable as we continue to enhance our new 1762 from Brewin Dolphin proposition and grow our private client office in St James’s”.

Sheikh says: “I’m really pleased to join Brewin Dolphin at this exciting growth stage…Brewin Dolphin is a company renowned for building long-term client relationships and professional connections and I’m delighted to be part of the team.”

Are Brexit talks neglecting our services sector?

As someone whose job it is to represent business interests to government and other politicians, there have been plenty of times over the past few months when I have wondered why it is that some of the most straightforward arguments do not seem to cut through. In particular, it is perplexing that despite businesses consistently […]

FSCS adviser levy rises to £175m

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has announced it intends to levy  £240m on life and pensions intermediaries this year, of which financial advisers will pay £175m. The levy follows comments made by the lifeboat fund’s outgoing chief executive, Mark Neale, that pension transfers and high-risk advice on Sipps were putting increased pressure on the scheme. […]

