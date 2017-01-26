Brewin Dolphin inflows jump 66%

Brewin Dolphin has seen net discretionary fund inflows of £500m in its latest quarterly results, up from £300m the previous year.

Total funds reached £36.4bn compared to £33.2bn for the same period last year.

At the end of the third quarter funds sat at £35.4bn.

Core income growth increased 12 per cent to £67.m from £60.6m.

The results confirmed that the acquisition of Duncan Lawrie Asset Management, announced in December, is due to complete in the second half of the current financial year.

Chief executive David Nicol says: “Continued net organic growth in funds, driven by increasing inflows into our core discretionary service and a reduction in discretionary outflows, underlines the strength of the business during uncertain market conditions.”