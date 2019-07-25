Brewin Dolphin financial planning income jumps by 22 per cent

Brewin Dolphin’s income from its financial planning arm has grown by 22 per cent year-on-year, latest results show.

Brewin made £7.2m from this branch of this business for the three months ending 30 June, compared to £5.9m in the same period in 2018, a trading update to the stock exchange this morning shows.

Its discretionary funds increased by 4.3 per cent to £39.1bn, and its total funds grew by 4 per cent to £44.1bn.

Brewin Dolphin in talks to acquire Investec’s Irish wealth business

Brewin also said it is “on track” to complete its acquisition of the wealth management business of Investec Group in the Republic of Ireland and the assets and staff of Bath-based Epoch Wealth Management.

At the time of the Epoch deal announcement, which saw Epoch managing partner Barry Newbury and 37 colleagues move under the Brewin brand, the acquisition was said to complete “over the summer.”

Brewin Dolphin chief executive David Nicol says: “We are pleased with the overall business performance, particularly the resilience of our discretionary net inflows of £0.3bn in the quarter in challenging economic and market conditions.

“In this context, we are confident in our business model, strategy and long-term growth prospects, which are underpinned by our focused investment in the UK and Ireland, combined with continued operational discipline”